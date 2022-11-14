‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2: First Set Photos Has Nak-su/Cho-yeong Meet Jang Uk – Here’s How the Scene Could Play Out

TvN has released its first official set photos for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 K-drama. The new season has Jang Uk mourning the death of his true love for the past three years. But the official trailer for the season also reveals the return of Nak-su/Cho-yeong. In the first photos for Alchemy of Souls Season 2, fans see Nak-su/Cho-yeong coming face-to-face with Jang Uk and looking bewildered. There are a few possibilities of what happens in the scene.

Nak-su/Cho-yeong and Jang Uk in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 | via tvN

The second installment of the K-drama has Nak-su return to her old body

One of the biggest questions fans have about the new season is how Nak-su/Cho-yeong will return to her former body. In the first episode of Alchemy of Souls, after Nak-su transfers her soul into the body of Mu-deok, Park Jin and the others burn her original body. After the events of the finale and Mu-deok’s body is rescued from the lake, fans are curious to know how Nak-su will return.

The first teaser of Alchemy of Souls Season 2 confirmed that actor Go Yoon-jung would lead the new season as Nak-su/Cho-yeong. It is important to remember that before Nak-su was the killer assassin, her original name was Cho-yeong. TvN’s first official trailer reveals a female character wearing a white gown with long black hair. Many fans speculate the woman is Nak-su, but she also has a petrified hand.

Fans are more anxious for Nak-su/Cho-yeong’s return as the official character poster for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 has her in the center alongside Jang Uk. But fans soon got a nugget of gold when tvN released its first picture of a scene with Nak-su/Cho-yeong. But the character is not alone as she faces Jang Uk, who only shows his back in the photo.

The second season’s biggest storyline is how and why Jang Uk remeets his true love, Nak-su/Cho-yeong. After a three-year time gap in Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Jang Uk has mourned the death of his love but will likely soon uncover the truth and meet Nak-su/Cho-yeon again.

Jang Uk and Nak-su/Cho-yeong look shocked to see each other in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

The official photo reveals Nak-su/Cho-yeong in the same white gown she was seen in the original teaser. In a somewhat undisclosed location, she faces Jang Uk while holding a metal plate in her right hand. The biggest takeaway from the photo is her surprised expression. As fans know, when Nak-su first met Jang Uk as Mu-deok in Alchemy of Souls, she used a crab leg as a weapon.

Nak-su has not forgone her habit of using random items to defend herself. But as Nak-su/Cho-yeong looks at Jang Uk, the scene could play out as follows in Alchemy of Souls Season 2. Jang Uk could have discovered the truth about Nak-su/Cho-yeong and gone to look for her. Scaring Nak-su/Cho-yeong, she grabs the closest item to defend herself and is ready to strike before realizing who the intruder is.

From the expression on Nak-su/Cho-yeong’s face, there is a possible theory that she has amnesia. The shock on her face could be one of wonder as she does not recognize Jang Uk. Amnesia is theorized to be a side effect of Nak-su/Cho-yeong returning to her old body. But with only 10 episodes to develop the storyline, amnesia would hinder Nak-su/Cho-yeong and Jang Uk’s story in Alchemy of Souls Season 2.

Set photos of Jang Uk add to his heartbreaking story in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 has Jang Uk on the path of darkness as he has spent three years mourning the death of Nak-su/Cho-yeong. Reborn by the Ice Stone and King’s Star, he uses his immense power to stop rogue soul shifters with Nak-su’s sword. In the new season, he is out for blood and vengeance. But fans specialty the storyline does at some point have Jang Uk discover that Nak-su/Cho-yeong’s body is alive.

TvN released the first official photos of Jang Uk in Alchemy of Souls Season 2. Looking broken-hearted and desolate, Jang Uk wears darker colors. But one photo sticks out the most. In the trailer, Jang Uk’s back is to the audience as he sits on a few steps with Nak-su’s sword perched beside him. One of the official photos reveals what is happening in the scene. Jang Uk sits with a longing expression at his Ying and Yang jade.

But a possible theory connects the scene with Jang Uk meeting Nak-su/Cho-yeong. The Ying and Yang jade have special powers and glow to help each person find the other. Could it be that Jang Uk’s expression is bewilderment as the jade glows? He might have followed the jade’s intensifying glow and met Nak-su/Cho-yeong.

Alchemy of Souls is available on Netflix.

