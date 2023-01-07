‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2: Meet the Cast of the Most Talked-About Fantasy K-Drama

In the fantasy world of Daeho, powerful mages harness the energy of the lake to harness immense power. Netflix’s 2022 K-drama, Alchemy of Souls was a success among K-drama fans. Led by Lee Jae-wook as Jang Uk, fans have fallen head over heels for its main cast. Alchemy of Souls Season 2 brought back everyone’s favorite cast of actors with a change to its female lead.

The main cast of ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 | via tvN

Oh Na-ra plays the loving role of Maidservant Kim

Actor Oh has starred in the same role for both seasons of the fantasy K-drama. She plays the role of Jang Uk’s maidservant. She has raised him as her own since his complex birth and his father’s disappearance. Maidservant Kim enamored fans with her kind heart, even more so in Alchemy of Souls Season 2 as she leads Jang Uk in the ways of love with his betrothed.

The actor is one of Korea’s most notable stars, with an impressive list of on-screen credits. She has made most of her fame in K-dramas such as Chicago Typewriter, Judge vs. Judge, My Mister, Sky Castle, and the small-town K-drama Racket Boys.

Cast member Lim Chul-soo stars as Master Lee in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

Reprising his role as Master Lee is actor Lim Chul-soo. He was introduced as a nomad who secretly helps Jang Uk and Mu-deok while training in the first season. He is later revealed to be one of Daeho’s most formidable mages and a pupil of Seo Gyeong. Master Lee holds immense knowledge and is responsible for the return of Nak-su in Alchemy of Souls Season 2.

K-drama fans would recognize actor Lim for his various supporting roles in multiple dramas. He has had roles in Mr. Sunshine, Netflix’s most famous K-drama Crash Landing on You, and Stranger 2. In the crime drama Vincenzo, he played the comedic role of Gi-seok. He also starred in Today’s Webtoon.

Seo Hye-won played the sad role of So-i in the popular K-drama

In the first season of Alchemy of Souls, cast member Seo Hye-won played the outsider So-i. She is a hustler who was friends with Mu-deok before her debacle with Nak-su. She later becomes under the servitude of Jin Mu and poses as the Jin family’s daughter, Bu-yeon. The character returns in Alchemy of Souls Season 2 after a three-year time jump. But she plays a big role as she gives the bloodworm to Seo Yul, which now worries his health. She does whatever is necessary to save him.

Actor Seo is highly familiar with her supporting role in Netflix’s top romance comedy of 2022, Business Proposal. Fans remember her popular line, “I have no chingu’s!” The actor also starred in the K-dramas May I Help You, Let Me Be Your Knight, and Han So-hee’s Nevertheless.

Cast member Yu Jun-sang plays the role of Park Jin in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

Reprising his main cast role of Park Jin in Alchemy of Souls Season 2 is actor Yu Jun-sang. Park Jin is the leader of Songrim in the first season and is considered family to Jang Uk. He also knows the truth about his birth from the King’s Star. He is also the uncle of Jang Uk’s best friend, Dong-gu. In Alchemy of Souls Season 2, he continues his love story with Maidservant Kim but has stepped down as leader of Songrim.

The Korean actor is also famous for his extensive career. Many fans recognize him thanks to his leading role in the webtoon K-drama The Uncanny Counter. Yu is also set to reprise his character in The Uncanny Counter Season 2. His roles include Live or Die, Pied Piper, Secret of the Birth, Marry Me, Life is Beautiful, and more.

Character Heo Yeom is the comedic mage physician in the K-drama

Daeho is led by older mages who have been around for some time. One of them is the comical Heo Yeom, played by Alchemy of Souls cast member Lee Do-kyung. He is in charge of Sejukwon Infirmary and is a pupil of Master Lee. He provides a more free-thinking approach to situations.

Actor Lee Do-kyung in as Heo Yeom in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 | via tvN

Before becoming an actor, Lee ran a theater company until 2005 before transitioning to on-screen roles. He has appeared in multiple well-known works like the crime K-drama Voice, Black, Hyena, and Forest. In 2019, he played Asa Ron in Arthdal Chronicles. One of his latest cast roles besides Alchemy of Souls Season 2 is Dali and Cocky Prince.

Hong Seo-hui joined the cast of ‘Alchemy of Souls’ as Heo Yeom’s granddaughter

One of the Alchemy of Souls characters fans dislike is Heo Yun-ok. She is also a physician and related to Heo Yeom. But her story was about her affection for Jang Uk in a one-sided romance. In Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Yun-ok rubbed people the wrong way for her constant meddling in Jang Uk’s life, even after being told many times that he is betrothed.

Actor Hong is still a new actor who has appeared in several dramas. Before Alchemy of Souls, she appeared in Netflix’s The Sound of Magic and Little Women.

‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 cast member Park Eun-hye starred in ‘The King’s Affection’

One of the leading families of Daeho is led by priestess Lady Jin. Unlike other mages, she is a descendant of Seol-ran. She and her daughters are responsible for keeping Daeho’s sacred relics safe. In the first season, her story revolved around looking for her long-lost daughter, Bu-yeon. In Alchemy of Souls Season 2, she learns the truth about her daughter and finds a way to bring back part of her at any cost.

Before the fantasy K-drama, actor Park played Ji-woon’s mother in the International Emmy-winning K-drama The King’s Affection. Her career also includes roles in Hera: The Goddess of Revenge, Hi Bye Mama, Sweet Enemy, Can’t Live Without You, and more. The 45-year-old actor gained fame in China for her 2003 role in Dae Jang Geum.

Actor Shin Seung-ho plays the fan-favorite prince of Daeho, Go Won

There is no denying that the cast of Alchemy of Souls Season 2 has gained immense fame thanks to the K-drama. Fans have become giddy over actor Shin Seung-ho who plays the role of Prince Go Won. Unlike other K-drama princes, he is level-headed and not power-hungry. He becomes an ally to Jang Uk in the first season. But in Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Go Won hides behind Jin Mu as Jang Uk poses a threat. But Go Won has a few tricks up his sleeve.

The 27-year-old Alchemy of Souls cast member has recently starred in other popular K-dramas. He played Jeon Seok-dae in the intense webtoon K-drama Weak Hero Class 1. In 2021, he played the antagonist role of Hwang Jang-Soo in Netflix’s D.P. Shin also had roles in Love Alarm and At Eighteen in 2019.

Jo Jae-yun plays the most hated ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 character of Jin Mu

Every fantasy K-drama needs an antagonist that fans hope gets what is coming for them. Alchemy of Souls cast member Jo Jae-yun plays the role of Jin Mu, the Cheonbugwan Gwanju. He is responsible for Nak-su’s backstory and path as a killer assassin. Jin Mu is also responsible for the tragic finale of Alchemy of Souls and continues his deceitful plans in the second season.

Actor Jo is considered a K-drama veteran, having starred in some of the most popular storylines. His credits include The Good Detective, The Good Detective 2, Racket Boys, the crime drama Mouse, Penthouse, Save Me 2, SKY Castle, Wok of Love, Mad Dog, and Black. The actor also played Jo Wan-tae in the cult K-drama Save Me. Fans can also see him in Descendants of the Sun and the historical K-drama Empress Ki.

K-Pop idol Arin reprises her cast role as Cho-yeon in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

Fans have fallen for Jin priestess Cho-yeon in Alchemy of Souls. She is Lady Jin’s youngest daughter and is bright and cheerful in the first season and is meant to wed Jang Uk. But as her story develops, she falls for Dang-gu and gets engaged. After three years in Alchemy of Souls Season 2. Cho-yeon has changed and cuts ties with Dong-gu as she believes her sister has returned.

Unlike the rest of the Alchemy of Souls Season 2 cast, the K-drama is Arin’s first on-screen role. The 23-year-old made her debut in 2015 in the South Korean girl group Oh My Girl.

Yoo In-soo is known for his villain role in Netflix’s ‘All of Us Are Dead’

Actor Yoo In-soo has become a favorite in his role of Dang-gu, a mage of Songrim and Park Jin’s nephew. He is a ball of sunshine and the group’s carefree and comedic character. After the finale of Alchemy of Souls, his life changes when Park Jin steps down and leaves him as the head of Songrim. He is also heartbroken about losing Cho-yeon and Jang Uk.

The Alchemy of Souls cast member stunned fans when they realized he played the heinous bully in All of Us Are Dead. Within 2022, the Korean actor plays both a lovable protagonist and a hated antagonist. Yoo has had roles in many other popular dramas like At a Distance, Spring is Green, Stranger 2, Chocolate, ID: Gangnam Beauty, Strong Girl Bong-Soon, and Life. Alongside actor Shin, he too had a role in At Eighteen and Sweet Revenge like his All of Us Are Dead co-stars.

Former Nu’est K-Pop idol Minhyun plays the role of Seo Yul

Before joining the cast of Alchemy of Souls and Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Minhyun gained fame for his beautiful voice in the K-Pop group Nu-est and Wanna One. He has only recently started his acting career with his first lead role as Go Eun-taek in Live On. According to Soompi, Minhyun is reported to star in Useless Lies.

Minhyun’s character is one fans weep over. Seo Yul is Jang Uk’s closest friend and a good student. But he has a secret. He met Nak-su when they were teens and was in love. In Alchemy of Souls, he helps Jang Uk keep her secret. But his life is in peril in Alchemy of Souls Season 2 when the blood worm slowly kills him, and he also realizes Bu-yeon’s true identity as Nak-su.

Go Yoon-jung returned to the cast of ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 a Nak-su

Actor Go originally joined the cast of Alchemy of Souls as the killer assassin Nak-su before her character became Mu-deok, played by Jung So-min. When Alchemy of Souls Season 2 was announced, it was also revealed that the female lead would be changed. Go was announced to return as the original form of Nak-su, and her character would go through memory loss. For Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Nak-su returns but is led to believe she is Bu-yeon as her soul inhabits a restored version of the Jin family daughter.

In her career, Go has played some memorable roles. She played So-hyun in He is Psychometric and Yoo-jin in The School Nurse Files. She gained immense praise for her tough-girl role as Yu-ri in Song Kang’s Sweet Home K-drama for Netflix. Go then starred in Netflix’s Law Firm and Disney+’s Moving.

Lee Jae-wook has become an award-winning actor early in his career

Lee Jae-wook reprises his cast role as the mage Jang Uk in Alchemy of Souls Season 2. Fans watched as a driven character found his true master in Nak-su and trained to become a force to be reckoned with. As he falls in love, he also faces the secrets of Jin Mu that lead to disaster in the first season finale. For Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Jang Uk has changed into a dark omen as he harnesses the Ice Stone and feels the guilt of losing his true love.

The Alchemy of Souls actor has been praised for his skyrocketing success as an actor. His first role was as Marco Han in Memories of the Alhambra. He then got a leading role in Search: WWW and gained fame for his main role in Extraordinary You. So far, the actor has hit gold with almost all of his credits as a main character. He starred in the romantic K-drama Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol which won him the ‘Excellent Actor’ award at the 2020 KBS Drama Awards.