‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2: Nak-su/Cho-yeong Poster Reveals an Amnesia Plot for the Character

TvN is releasing enticing press for the upcoming Alchemy of Souls Season 2 K-drama. With the December release getting closer, fans are getting ambushed with new content from an official teaser trailer, official set photos, and character posters. The new Nak-su/Cho-yeong poster for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 reveals a long-awaited theory developed by fans. As the character is brought back to life, Nak-su/Cho-yeong will go through amnesia.

Go Yoon-jung as Nak-su/Cho-yeong in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 | via tvN

‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 has Jang Uk go dark and Nak-su/Cho-yeong back to her former body

The pieces for the storyline for the new season are coming together. So far, fans are aware that Alchemy of Souls Season 2 will have a time jump of three years after the cliffhanger finale of the first season. But the once kind and bright Jang Uk is no more. The official teaser and posters confirm Jang Uk has become dark. He was brought back to life with the Ice Stone ad King’s Star. But facing the death of his true love, he has lived in pain for three years.

Using her sword, Jang Uk is relentlessly hunting rogue-shifted souls and is out for blood. According to Soompi, his official character poster reads, “An ominous and crazy lunatic. I should have died then.” In Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Jang Uk will likely look for answers about how Nak-su/Mu-deok lost control.

The next big mystery fans look forward to in the new season is Nak-su/Cho-yeong’s return. With Go Youn-joong returning as the female lead, it confirms Nak-su’s soul was separated from Mu-deok’s body. But fans are curious to know how Nak-su/Cho-yeong’s soul will return to her former body. Her body was destroyed early on in the K-drama. After the first season’s events, Nak-su/Cho-yeong’s soul has gone through the wringer.

Official set photos of Nak-su/Cho-yeong in Alchemy of Souls Season 2 have her in the “light” with an ethereal aura. With an air of innocence, her official character poster confirms fan theories of Nak-su/Cho-yeong having an amnesia plot.

Nak-su/Cho-yeong will go through memory loss in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

A popular fan theory has suggested the killer assassin Nak-su will not be a part of the new seasons. She raised herself in a desolate part of the mountains and trained herself to become one of the most powerful mages. When fans first met Nak-su in Alchemy of Souls, she had a chilling demeanor. But the teasers of Nak-su/Cho-yeong in the Alchemy of Souls Season 2 show her with a brighter and more innocent look.

Fans soon theorized that she could have lost part of her memories of who she once was. Her official character poster revealed the theories were true. According to Soompi, her poster reads, “I want to know who I really am.”

It confirms Nak-su/Cho-yeong will have an amnesia storyline, likely due to the effects of moving her soul to her restored original body. The amnesia storyline will also heavily play into her journey with Jang Uk and begin a complex story of them rekindling their love. In the photos of Nak-su/Cho-yeong meeting Jang Uk, she looks uncertain of who is in front of her.

Fans must remember one crucial detail about Jang Uk and Nak-su/Cho-yeong. While Jang Uk may have fallen in love with her in Mu-deok’s body, he has never seen Nak-su/Cho-yeong’s real face. He likely meets Nak-su/Cho-yeong but does not recognize her as his true love. With Nak-su/Cho-yeong having amnesia, she is also unaware Jang Uk is her soulmate.

Only four characters in the K-drama know what Nak-su/Cho-yeong looks like

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 will air weekly on Netflix starting Dec.10. The 10-episode second installment will be packed with drama, magic, and the spark of true love. As Jang Uk will is unaware the original Nak-su/Cho-yeong is his true love; there are people within Daeho who know the truth.

Nak-su fought Park Jin alongside his trusted warrior Sang-ho in the first episode of Alchemy of Souls. After being wounded, she transferred her soul to Mu-deok, and her original body was taken to Songrim. Park Jin and Heo Yeom analyzed her and showed the blue mark to Seo Yul.

While Jang Uk never got to see the real Nak-su/Cho-yeong, there are main characters who will and will likely help unravel the mystery for Jang Uk. Seo Yul will probably confirm the truth to his best friend when he returns from his family fortress.

