‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2: Netflix Officially Uploads Upcoming Episodes for December Release

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 is quickly approaching, and fans are eager for any news about what is to come. Netflix and tvN are keeping details about the K-drama under wraps. The second installment will continue the dynamic storyline left behind during the first season finale. While fans got a teaser of Jang Uk, a new look for the characters, and more, Netflix officially uploaded the upcoming episodes for Alchemy of Souls Season 2.

Lee Jae-wook returns as Jang Uk in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 | via Netflix

‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 will premiere on Netflix in December

Fans are on the edge of their seats with the latest news about the second season by the Hong Sisters. Alchemy of Souls Season 2 is scheduled to release on Dec.10 on Netflix, a few short months after the first season finale. But Netflix has yet to release official stills or a full-length teaser trailer for the new season.

To pique interest and incite a frenzy, Netflix uploaded the oncoming episodes for Alchemy of Souls Season 2. The release schedule reveals that the K-drama will air three episodes in January and will have 10 episodes. Based on the first season, fans can speculate Netflix will air two episodes a week on Friday and Saturday.

Since the inception of the K-drama, the Hong Sisters developed the storyline to be divided into two seasons, with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger in the middle. Fans will have to wait until Netflix debuts an official trailer as the premiere date nears.

What can happen to the main characters in the new season?

While titled Alchemy of Souls Season 2, the new installment is also under Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow. The new season has a lot to answer for based on the events of the cliffhanger. Not only does Mu-deok’s body petrify and later seen to be rescued by court maids, but fans want to know if Bu-yeon’s priestess story continues.

The finale also shocked fans as Jang Uk’s lifeless body is burned but survives. The Ice Stone and his fate with the King’s Star led the character to be resurrected. Could Jang Uk hold unfathomable power never seen before? Fan theories suggest Jang Uk will do whatever possible to find answers about his true love, like joining forces with an enemy.

But the most details fans got about Alchemy of Souls Season 2 were in the epilogue teaser. The teaser reveals life goes on in Daeho, but a changed Jang Uk uses Nak-su’s sword to fight rogue souls. Fans are curious to know what transpired between Dang-gu and Cho-yeon.

In the first season, Cho-yeon is betrayed when a controlled Mu-deok/Nak-su murders her father. In the teaser, Cho-yeon and Dang-gu sport darker clothing and black hair. Will fans see them get married? Or is their love story in jeopardy?

Go Yoon-jung is confirmed to lead ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 on Netflix

The biggest mystery the new season has to address is whether the characters will learn the true power of Mu-deok as a priestess born of the Ice Stone. But Netflix’s Alchemy of Souls Season 2 will continue Jang Uk’s story as he looks for answers to what happened to Mu-deok/Nak-su.

The teaser trailer revealed actor Go’s return as the infamous assassin Nak-su. Instead of her original clothing, she wears a light gown similar to that of a priestess or a funeral ensemble. With the finalized broadcast schedule, Soompi confirms Go will star as the female lead for the new season. Fans are scratching their heads over how the storyline will bring back Nak-su as her original body was burned.

