‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 Releases Its First Poster – Are There Any Hidden Clues?

Alchemy of Souls Season 2’s promotional period is underway ahead of its December release. The fantasy K-drama ended on a cliffhanger and mystery for its two leading characters, Jang Uk and Nak-su/Mu-deok. Alongside an official teaser trailer that shows Jang Uk seeking bloody revenge, tvN has released the season’s first poster. The poster’s ethereal and romantic imagery gives hope for the main characters in Alchemy of Souls Season 2.

‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 official poster | via tvN

Jang Uk and Nak-su/Mu-deok face their separation in the ‘Alchemy of Souls’ finale

The first season finale had fans gutted over the sad truth about the main characters. In a twist of events, Jin Mu uses his powers and ritual bells to control Nak-su, the assassin. Under his control, she unknowingly kills Jang Uk, her true love. Realizing what she has done, she ventures to the end of the lake as her body petrifies and plunges into the water.

Meanwhile, Jang U’s body is burned, but due to the power of the Ice Stone and his fate with the King’s Star, he is reborn. While fans do not see the reality he faces afterward, he likely learns the truth about Nak-su/Mu-deok. But he is probably unaware that her body was saved from the lake.

RELATED: ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Finale: Fans Angered by 1 Major Plothole With Bu-yeon’s Ending Storyline

The official trailer for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 reveals a changed Jang Uk. No longer the light, he is filled with rage and loneliness as he uses Nak-su’s sword to shed blood and seek revenge. But tvN has also revealed the new season takes place in a three-year time jump. It means Jang Uk has been alone without his love, and the same goes for Nak-su.

The first poster for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 reveals two hands touching as they embrace the Ying and Yang Jade stones. While the poster is ethereal, is there something more?

The ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 poster could be a foreshadowing of a happy ending

After the chilling first trailer for the second installment, the first poster for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 adds hope. Bathed in glowing yellow light, two hands reach out and intertwine. But in each hand are the Ying and Yang Jade. As fans are aware, the two stones symbolize Jang Uk and Nak-su’s love for each other. That is not all; the two stones also serve as beacons to find each other.

Could the poster tease that the stones will help each character find each other again? Or is it a symbol that their love will become eternal? In the first season, Jang Uk promised Nak-su, “I will hold your hand as if it is a ring. This is one of a kind ring.” The poster portrays their loving sentiment toward each other.

RELATED: ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2: Fan Theory Suggests Jang Uk Joins Forces With Jin Mu to Keep His Enemy Close

The person on the left is Jang Uk due to the dark clothing in the official teaser. But is the female hand that of Nak-su’s or Mu-deok’s? According to a Naver article, the female hand is of actor Go Yoon-jung, who headlines the second season as the returning female character Nak-su. The poster for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 gives hope to fans that Jang Uk and Nak-su’s love story will prevail amid the darkness.

How many episodes will ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 have?

As more posters and trailers are set to release for Alchemy of Souls Season 2, fans are eager for the upcoming release. The second season is scheduled to be released to global fans on Netflix on Dec. 10 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

Created with the Hong Sisters’ intention of a second season, Alchemy of Souls Season 2 will have 10 episodes. Netflix has uploaded the upcoming episodes and will end its run in January. Fans better prepare for a jaw-dropping season as the sweet Jang Uk they once knew is gone and replaced by a man with a broken heart over losing his love. The new season will also answer the grand mystery of how Nak-su returns and if Mu-deok will get her closure.

RELATED: ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2: Will Fans Get to See Bu-yeon Return? – K-Drama Cliffhanger Leaves a Mystery