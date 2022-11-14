‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2: Seo Yul’s Character Description for the Season Raises Worry

K-drama fans are getting more teasers of Alchemy of Souls Season 2, which raises excitement over the continuing storyline. Also known as Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow, the Netflix K-drama will begin three years after the events of the cliffhanger finale. As the new looks and descriptions of the main characters are revealed, Alchemy of Souls Season 2 has fans concerned for Seo Yul as he faces turmoil.

Hwang Min-hyun as Seo Yul in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 | via tvN

Seo Yul unknowingly has a blood worm in his body in ‘Alchemy of Souls’

Fans fell in love with Seo Yul, a kind and skilled mage. He was the young love of Nak-su before she became the killer assassin. At the beginning of the K-drama, he was the first to realize that Nak-su was the young woman he fell for as a teen. In response, throughout the K-drama, he keeps Mu-deok’s secret after learning the truth on his own and develops feelings again.

Seo Yul becomes a secret ally for Mu-deok as she grows her connective journey with Jang Uk. But by the last few episodes, Seo Yul faces trouble. In Alchemy of Souls Episode 18, Seo Yul and the characters are trapped within Jeongjingak by a force field created by the Ice Stone. But they are unaware that there is a soul shifter who wants revenge. Seo Yul tries to stop him but is horribly wounded, while the other mages are unsuccessful.

It is important to remember that at this point, the thief, So-i, is posing as the long-lost Jin daughter Bu-yeon. To convince the others, Woo-tak planted a blood worm with Cho-yeon’s blood inside her. It gives her mage abilities. She has also developed feelings for Seo Yul, who has saved her a few times.

In hopes of saving him at any cost, So-i gives Seo Yul the blood worm in Alchemy of Souls. Later on, Seo Yul does heal, but he is unaware of having the blood worm and experiences chest pains. The character description and first look at Seo Yul in Alchemy of Souls Season 2 has the blood worm causing him great pain.

Seo Yul looks visibly frail after three years with the blood worm in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

In a Naver article for Alchemy of Souls Season 2, fans get a sneak peek into the characters’ new stories. While every character sports a new look after the three-year time jump, Seo Yul sports a sickly look and has him appear frail.

In a rough translation of the article, “At the same time, Seo-yul returns as a nobleman in crisis who is struggling with unknown pain. Seo-yul, who previously complained about the side effects of bloodworms from So-i (Seo Hye-won) while returning to Seo-ho-seong, and informed about the abnormalities in her body. A slimmer face gives a glimpse into his crisis and raises his curiosity.

As fans know, Seo Yul often talked about returning to the Seoho fortress in Alchemy of Souls. It is more than possible that after losing Mu-deok/Nak-su and his health deteriorating, Seo Yul returns to his family fortress. As Alchemy of Souls Season 2 has cast actor Do Sang-woo as Seo Yul’s uncle, fans will meet him as his nephew learns of the blood worm.

But the blood worm poses a deadly threat. In Alchemy of Souls Episode 15, Jin Mu gives So-i the blood worm. He explains, “If I do not use sorcery to keep it alive, that worm will start eating you from the inside.” In the finale of the first season, Jin Mu used his gate of energy to awaken Nak-su’s powers. With the blood worm inside Seo Yul, and Jin Mu not having magic, the blood worm is slowly killing Seo Yul.

‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 promises a complex storyline

Fans are eager for the premiere of Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow in December. The 10-episode second installment will answer many questions about what happened to Mu-deok’s body after the finale of Alchemy of Souls. Also, if the Jin family will get peace for their long-lost daughter. But fans are more intrigued to learn what will happen between Jang Uk and his true love, Nak-su/Cho-yeon.

The Naver article described Jang Uk as a changed man after three years. “It tells the story of Jang-wook, who came back alive from the end of death, and the new magicians who unfold after 3 years. In the play, Jang-wook exudes a cool dark force as a monster that catches a monster who comes back alive from the end of death and exudes intense tension,” explains the article.

Jang Uk is unaware of what happened to Mu-deok/Nak-su in the finale. He believes she is dead and lives in sorrow and pain for three years. But the now powerful mage possessing the Ice Stone and King’s Star is out for blood.

