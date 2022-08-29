‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 Teaser Confirms the Return of Go Yoon-jung as Nak-su

After the jaw-dropping Alchemy of Souls finale, fans got another heart-stopping moment for the K-drama. TvN released the official teaser for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 that confirms the return of actor Go Yoon-jung in the female lead role of Nak-su. The K-drama has not reported the return of actor Jung So-min. Fans are now wondering what is in store for the new season and its characters.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Alchemy of Souls finale.]

‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 teaser shows new looks for the characters

With the dynamic cliffhanger Alchemy of Souls finale, fans got a small taste of what is to come for the second season. The teaser possibly shows a time jump as Jang Uk is dressed in dark colors and uses Nak-su’s sword to kill soul shifters. Fans also see what main characters will return and their new dynamic going forward.

Seo Yul is the only character who seems to radiate with light, as the teaser also shows the Prince. Fans see a dance ceremony with Park Jin sporting a short haircut and Maidservant Kim smiling at someone. Meanwhile, the teaser reveals a drastically different look for Cho-yeon. She sports dark hair and the once youthful spark in her eyes gone.

Dang-gu also appears with short black hair and looks grim. Above all, the Alchemy of Souls Season 2 teaser reveals actor Go’s return as Nak-su. She wears a beige and simple gown and looks more delicate than her assassin persona. But what does Go’s official return mean for Nak-su in the new season?

RELATED: 4 Best Historical Fantasy K-Dramas to Watch After ‘Alchemy of Souls’

Go Yoon-jung takes on the female lead role in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

Before the official premiere of the K-drama, the Hong Sisters determined early on that there would need to be a second season. As the K-drama grew in popularity, reports stated Alchemy of Souls Season 2 would bring back actor Go for the main cast. It soon led fans to wonder if the K-drama would bring back the character of Nak-su. The teaser and the finale confirmed it.

In the Alchemy of Souls finale, fans watched as Mu-deok/Nak-su plunged into the lake as her body continued to petrify. While Jang Uk is reborn thanks to the Ice Stone, Mu-deok’s body is rescued by two unknown characters. The K-drama’s ending makes fans believe that Nak-su’s body somehow finds a way to return. Fans saw how the Ice Stone was able to bring back Jang Uk’s. But Nak-su’s body was burnt to ash at the beginning of the K-drama.

The possibility is still unclear as there is much more to explore about the stone’s powers. But fans have also noticed that Nak-su looks more ethereal in the teaser than the killer assassin she was known as. Alchemy of Souls Season 2 will likely venture into Jang Uk and Nak-su finding each other again and their intertwined destiny. The season will also probably have Cho-yeon seeking revenge against Nak-su.

Alchemy of Souls is a strong girl convention ?? pic.twitter.com/hFrwg1lxlM — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) June 21, 2022

RELATED: ‘Alchemy of Souls’: A Breakdown of Jang Uk’s Unique Birth and Future Destiny in the K-Drama

When will the second season air on Netflix?

Fans will have to wait a few months until Alchemy of Souls Season 2 and see what Go’s return means for the K-drama. The second season will officially premiere in December, with an exact release date unclear. Alchemy of Souls Season 2 will have 10 episodes compared to the first season’s 20.

So far, all of the original cast, besides Jung So-min, are confirmed to return. While fans are coming to accept that Jung will likely not return based on the finale and the teaser, there is still some hope. Fans are left wondering what happens to Bu-yeon/Mu-deok after the cliffhanger. The role can only be answered and played by Jung.

Watch Alchemy of Souls on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Theory: Mu-deok Resides in the Same Body With Nak-su