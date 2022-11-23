‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 Theory: Is the Bracelet in Jang Uk and Cho-yeong’s Couple Poster a Clue?

TvN is giving fans plenty to look forward to and theorize for the upcoming Alchemy of Souls Season 2 K-drama. Also titled Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow, the second season is scheduled to premiere on Dec. 10 on Netflix. But before then, fans got tantalizing teaser trailers, episode stills, and more. The first official couple poster for Cho-yeong and Jang Uk for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 is steamy, but a particular bracelet has developed a theory.

Fans eagerly awaited the first official poster for the new season with its leading characters. Until now, tvN has released the teasers of Jang Uk and Cho-yeong coming face-to-face and what is in store for the second season. Alchemy of Souls Season 2 will take place three years into the future after the events of the first season’s finale. Riddles with despair and heartache, Jang Uk has lost the light in his life and seeks vengeance.

The first official episode stills had fans theorizing how the two characters would meet after being apart for so long. But the couple poster for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 blew fans out of the water and wondering about Cho-yeong’s bracelet.

According to Soompi, the poster’s caption reads, “You, the only one who shines deep in my darkness.” A pure-looking Cho-yeong stands behind Jang Uk with her arms embracing his shoulders. While she has become the “light,” Jang Uk looks ahead with a mysterious yet sensual gaze. While holding Cho-yeong’s hands, he kisses her right wrist as if claiming her.

But Jang Uk kissing her right wrist brings attention to the particular bracelet in the Alchemy of Souls Season 2 poster. As far as fans know, this type of bracelet has never been seen in the first season. But based on certain clues, there are a few theories of what the bracelet is for.

The bracelet in the ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 poster could stop Cho-yeong from petrifying

The first theory that comes to mind when seeing the bracelet is how it helps Cho-yeong. As fans know, the second season has not announced the return of Mu-deok’s body. During the Alchemy of Souls finale, her body began to petrify before she plunged into the lake. But her body was rescued by what is assumed to be Lady Jin’s maids.

In the first teaser for the second season, fans got a glimpse of an unknown woman with her right hand petrified. Fans believe the woman to be Nak-su/Cho-yeong or Mu-deok’s body. As Alchemy of Souls Season 2 proves, Nak-su’s soul is returned to her original body, and she becomes Cho-yeong again.

Explaining how her body returns to its original state is a bit tricky. But the bracelet in the Alchemy of Souls Season 2 poster could be a clue that it will help stop her body from petrifying. Where the bracelet came from is a mystery for now. As fans remember, the Jin family had a relic in the form of a bracelet that stopped Jang Uk’s magic from running wild.

The bracelet could work the same way and be a new relic. Seeing as the bracelet has a blue orb, it leads to who or how it was made. As fans know, the Ice Stone created most of the Jin relics. With Jang Uk in possession of the Ice Stone and the King’s Star, could he have used it to save Cho-yeong?

Could Cho-yeong’s bracelet be the cause of her amnesia in the storyline?

Fans have been theorizing that Cho-yeong would go through a complete change in the new season. The once dark and powerful mage assassin is no more. Cho-yeong’s official character poster confirmed the character would have an amnesia storyline. According to Soompi, the caption reads that she wants to learn about who she really is.

With the theory of what Cho-yeong’s bracelet could mean for her in Alchemy of Souls Season 2, could it be connected to her memory loss? The K-drama is no stranger to complex storylines and dark twists. While the bracelet could stop Cho-yeong from petrifying, it might also prevent her from remembering Jang Uk or what happened three years ago.

