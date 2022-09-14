‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 Theory: Lady Jin Could Bring Back Bu-yeon as a Relic

There are multiple theories of what could occur in Alchemy of Souls Season 2 based on the K-drama’s finale. The Hwang Sisters originally planned for the story to be divided into two parts. From the start of the K-drama, Bu-yeon’s story and full potential as a priestess are still yet to be seen. But after her fate in the finale, an Alchemy of Souls Season 2 theory suggests Bu-yeon could return thanks to Lady Jin and Jinyowon.

Actor Jung So-min stars as Mu-deok, Bu-yeon and Nak-su in ‘Alchemy of Souls’| via tvN

Mu-deok/Bu-yeon’s body was rescued from the lake in the ‘Alchemy of Souls’ finale

Fans initially believed that Nak-su just happened to shift souls into the unassuming Mu-deok, a mundane blind girl from the village. But as the storyline progressed, fans soon realized there is more to Mu-deok than meets the eye. Alchemy of Souls added the mystery of the long-list Jin family daughter, who was also blind.

Slight hints had fans theorizing the young girl who helped Jin Mu find the Ice Stone years ago was Bu-yeon, the long-lost daughter. Since that tragic day, Lady Jin has sent her husband to look for her daughter. Throughout the K-drama, theories suggested Nak-su was residing within the body of Bu-yeon. She went under the name Mu-deok after her disappearance.

The theories proved true. Fans also learned Bu-yeon was born from the Ice Stone and a descendant of the Jin family and the great mage Choi. In Alchemy of Souls, Bu-yeon is her generation’s most powerful priestess. But in the Alchemy of Souls finale, fans were disheartened when Bu-yeon’s great powers did not save Nak-su from Jin Mu’s control over her with the ritual bells.

The K-drama ends with Mu-deok/Bu-yeon’s body becoming petrified and Nak-su deciding to end the torment by plunging her body into the lake. But fans see that two unknown women rescue her body. The theory suggests they were Lady Jin’s maids, and Alchemy of Souls Season 2 could bring back Bu-yeon somehow.

Bu-yeon could return – but not how fans might expect in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

K-drama fans are great at developing possible theories. On Twitter, @jangukmypupil explains a possible theory that could occur in the upcoming December season. The Tweet explains, “Ya gurl Mudeok really predicted Buyeon’s fate. The Jinyowon people took her body from the lake so Mama Jin might preserve her body inside Jinyowon together with those relics. So, she’s part of them now. It’s always a foreshadowing, lolxs.”

If fans remember, in Alchemy of Souls Episode 18, Nak-su/Mu-deok is within the Ice Stone and meets Bu-yeon/Mu-deok. She explains to the assassin that the Ice Stone is not meant to be possessed. But Nak-su/Mu-deok has no idea who this person is and wonders if she is a Jinyowon relic. Could it have been a subtle clue to how Bu-yeon returns in Alchemy of Souls Season 2?

The Jin family is the only mage family who has access to Daeho’s powerful relics and are capable of controlling them. Due to Bu-yeon/Mu-deok’s lineage, she also has control over them. But it is also important to remember that Cho-yeon once explained that only certain priestesses could trap souls, implying Bu-yeon.

The family’s abilities and Bu-yeon’s could very well lead Lady Jin to somehow preserve her daughter’s body in the relics room as a relic or among them. Master Lee also explained in the fifteenth episode that relics within Jinyowon are created from the Ice Stone, from good and bad magic.

The actor playing Mu-deok/Bu-yeon is not reported to join the new seasons

Fans are grasping at every possibility of how Bu-yeon/Mu-deok’s story could continue in Alchemy of Souls Season 2. It is primarily due to the massive cliffhanger from the finale, fans wanting to see the priestess’s great powers and wanting actor Jung So-min to return.

According to Soompi, Jung’s agency has not confirmed the actor’s return for the second season. They explain, “we aren’t able to tell you whether she’ll be in Part 2 or not because it could be a spoiler for Part 1.”

It now makes sense after the first season finale as Jung’s character’s continuing storyline is left unresolved. But the official teaser for the Alchemy of Souls Season 2 does not tease the return of Bu-yeon. But it does confirm Go Yoon-jung returning as Nak-su.

