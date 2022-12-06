‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 Trailer Revives an Old and New Theory About Seol-ran

The days until the premiere of Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow is approaching. TvN has released an array of trailers with fans buzzing with excitement and developing a few theories for the K-drama. For the new season, Jang Uk is reborn and sees himself as a monster for being alive and unable to protect his true love. Meanwhile, Nak-su is no more and now exists Cho-yeong. But the newest Alchemy of Souls Season 2 trailer brings back the grand priestess Seol-ran and her connection to an old theory and Cho-yeong.

Seol-ran was the grand mage who helped create the Ice Stone in ‘Alchemy of Souls’

Seol-ran resurfaces in the Alchemy of Souls Season 2 trailer as Jang Uk wonders if a powerful mage can help remove the Ice Stone from within him. The trailer uses the same flashbacks of Seol-ran from the first season. To understand her importance, fans must dive back into the season to unearth her story.

Master Lee is telling the story of the grand creation of the Ice Stone to some children. He reveals that Daeho once went through a terrible drought. To refill the lake, a powerful mage named Seo Gyeong and a priestess named Jin Seol-ran performed a ritual to make hail fall.

The hail turned into water, except for one. The hail turned into fire, stone, water, and back to ice and emitted a black powder. Thus the Ice Stone was born, and the powder that allows for the Alchemy of Souls was created. In the K-drama, fans learn Seol-ran died from a wound and was in love with Seo Gyeong.

As fans guessed, Seol-ran is one of the original members of the Jin family and was also blind. It was soon theorized that the long-lost daughter of the Jin family, Bu-yeong, could harbor the soul or is a reincarnation of Seol-ran. In Alchemy of Souls, Bu-yeong’s soul was believed to be immensely powerful, having been born of the Ice Stone and able to harness its powers and blind. But a new trailer for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 has fans believing Cho-yeong has a connection to Seol-ran.

Is Cho-yeong a powerful priestess like Seol-ran in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2?

On Dec. 5, TvN released a new full-length trailer for Alchemy of Souls Season 2, revealing how Cho-yeong could be connected to Seol-ran. Looking at how the trailer was edited, a theory brought up by @jangukmypupil suggests the new season could reveal Cho-yeong as a powerful priestess.

In the tweet, as Jang Uk says the line, the scene cuts to Cho-yeong as she holds a falling petal. The hand also reveals the mysterious bracelet that could be stopping her from petrifying. Are the edits implying that Cho-yeong is a reincarnation of Seol-ran or just as powerful as her? Or is she the priestess of a fallen clan?

In the trailer, fans learn Jang Uk is battling the pain and darkness of harboring the Ice Stone. Unable to deal with it much longer, he asks Park Jin if a powerful priestess like Seol-ran can remove it. But the curious part is how the trailer edits the scene.

The idea was previously theorized for Bu-yeong, but it can also be true of Cho-yeong. Fans are unaware of her birth or her mother’s origins. A theory suggests she is also part of the Jin family because her name is similar to Cho-yeon’s. The Alchemy of Souls Season 2 trailer also reveals that Cho-yeong could possibly see the Ice Stone within Jang Uk.

‘Alchemy of Souls’ revealed the blind priestess having a sword similar to Nak-su’s

As Jang Uk has dealt with the darkness and grief of losing his true love, Alchemy of Souls Season 2 will introduce actor Go Yoon-jung as Nak-su/Cho-yeong. The new season spells out turmoil as she has no memories of her past and cannot recognize Jang Uk as her true love.

But the fan theory reveals an important detail about how Seol-ran could be connected to Cho-yeong/Nak-su in Alchemy of Souls Season 2. Fans have to look back into the first season when Seo Gyeong and Seol-ran are looking out into the meadow.

Looking closely, Seol-ran has what appears to be a sword on her back. A detailed look leads to speculation that the sword is the same one Nak-su uses. As fans know, where Nak-su got her sword is a mystery as they are particular to mages. But unlike other swords, Nak-su’s has a strong will to refind and answer to its master.

The theory suggests that Nak-su’s sword was once Seol-ran’s. But what could this mean? With the reintroduction of Seol-ran in Alchemy of Souls Season 2, Cho-yeong/Nak-su’s power may be revealed as it is speculated that she is beyond a skilled mage. The sword itself may be part of the answer to destroying the Ice Stone.

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 will be available on Netflix on Dec. 10.

