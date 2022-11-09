‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2: TvN Confirms the New Installment Will Have a Time Jump

The popular Netflix and tvN K-drama Alchemy of Souls ended on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that left the door open for the second installment. Alchemy of Souls Season 2, or Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow, has released its first official trailer. With Jang Uk at the forefront, he seeks revenge for the tragedy that befell him. Along with a new look into Alchemy of Souls Season 2, tvN also confirms the storyline will have a time jump.

Jang Uk uses Nak-su’s sword to draw blood in the ‘Alchemy of Souls’ trailer

Fans get a deeper look into the changed Jang Uk that was in the teaser after the finale of Alchemy of Souls. He wears darker blue colors and appears lonesome alongside Nak-su’s sword. But above all, the look in his eyes has changed to one of vengeance. According to Soompi, his monologue explains that he should have died. But now he will use his powers and is out for blood, as no one is safe. The trailer reveals that Jang Uk uses Nak-su’s sword to kill rogue petrified spirits.

But after being saved by the Ice Stone and the King’s Star in the finale, he likely learns the truth about what happened to Bu-yeon/Nak-su and seeks answers. The Alchemy of Souls Season 2 trailer does reveal another juicy tidbit of information. Fans see a young woman with long black hair and a petrified hand. It is likely Nak-su.

But all the details of the trailer add to a greater mystery as tvN confirms Alchemy of Souls Season 2 has a time jump of three years. On Twitter, the caption alongside the trailer reads in a rough translation, “Jang Uk, who returned from the end of death. And three years later, the story of the magicians unfolds anew.”

What will the time jump in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 mean for the main characters?

Knowing the second installment happens a few years after the finale, it does answer a few speculations. In the first teaser for the second season, fans saw Dang-gu and Cho-yeon sporting darker colors and pitch-black hair. The time jump could account for the change in appearance and their cold demeanor. As fans remember, Mu-deok killed Cho-yeon’s father under the control of Jin Mu. With the time jump, Cho-yeon could have lost the sweet spark she once had.

The time jump also leads to the mystery of Mu-deok and Nak-su. In the finale, court maids rescue Mu-deok’s petrified body from the lake. Fans suspected them to be Lady Jin’s. A popular theory explains having priestess powers and access to relics, and Lady Jin could bring back Mu-deok or Nak-su as a relic. In the trailer, fans speculate the young woman is none other than Nak-su.

The time jump in Alchemy of Souls Season 2 would make sense to flesh out the loose threads left behind in the first season. It means Lady Jin has been finding a way to bring back her daughter or Nak-su for three years. The three-year time jump also applies to Jang Uk, who could have gained the favor of Jin Mu to seek answers and revenge. He also lived without his love for three years.

There is another storyline thread the time jump complicates. As fans remember, Seo Yul was gravely wounded by the finale, and So-i gave him her blood worm, made of Jin family blood, to save him. But the blood worm comes with its complications. Seo Yul is unaware he has it and began to experience chest pains. While So-i sought the remedy, he never got one. Does this mean Seo Yul has been in agony for the past three years or has returned to the Seo family?

‘Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow’ will air in December

With the first official trailer, fans can now expect more updates about the second installment. The first trailer focuses on Jang Uk, and the following might focus on different characters before a full-fledged trailer. Alchemy of Souls Season 2 and the time jump have a lot to answer for.

Alchemy of Souls: Light and Shadow will air on tvN on Dec. 10 at 9:10 KST. Netflix has already uploaded the upcoming 10 episodes, which will also premiere on Dec. 10.

