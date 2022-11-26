‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2: Why Fans Are Not Too Eager About Cho-yeong’s Memory Loss

The premiere date for Alchemy of Souls Season 2 is approaching. As the K-drama nears, tvN has released a key detail about Nak-su/Cho-yeong’s storyline. Fans have pondered the theory that the character would go through memory loss and her official character posters confirm an amnesia storyline. But the new storyline for Nak-su/Cho-yeong in Alchemy of Souls Season 2 has fans a bit worried and upset.

Go Yoon-jung as Nak-su/Cho-yeong in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 | via tvN

Nak-su/Cho-yeong returns to her original body but without her memories in ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

According to Soompi, Nak-su/Cho-yeong’s character poster reads, “I want to know who I really am.” The character herself will go through many eye-opening moments. Taking place after a three-year time jump, Nak-su/Cho-yeong returns to her original body. But unlike before, she has a light and ethereal persona.

Her new look made many fans suspect the amnesia storyline, and they were right. In the first official episode stills, fans see Jang Uk and Nak-su/Cho-yeong meet again, but she looks confused about who she is looking at. With the memory loss, Nak-su/Cho-yeong may be unaware that Jang Uk is her true love. In the official teaser, fans see Nak-su/Cho-yeong holding her head in pain as if remembering something while in the forest.

In a way, the female character reverts to who she was as Cho-yeong before she became Nak-su. But Alchemy of Souls has fans skeptical about the amnesia storyline and what it means for the Nak-su they met in the first season.

Fans fear they will not see Nak-su, the killer assassin, in the second season

With Cho-yeong being the main focus of the new season, fans on Reddit express their slight distaste over her amnesia plot. The reasoning is due to the tremendous build-up of Nak-su being the infamous assassin and powerful mage in the first season. Fans fear they will not see the powerful version of the character in Alchemy of Souls Season 2 because of her memory loss.

One fan on Reddit comments, “I don’t think we will get to see badass Naksu. From the posters, it looks like she is playing a character of helpless but beautiful girl who needs protection of Jang Uk. So disappointed!!”

Another fan chimed in and expressed their worry by saying, “Please please let us get badass Naksu back . I love AOS but it was the badass assassin in the premise that hooked me in and I was disappointed that we got so little of that last season . Also please no amnesia trope !!!”

While another fan is also displeased by the memory loss of Nak-su/Cho-yeong in Alchemy of Souls Season 2, they do see why it’s part of the story. “On the other… How else can 3 years be explained, if she knew who she was?” said the fan. “I’m nervous you guys… It’s only 10 episodes and what if almost all of them are spent with her not knowing who she is or remembering her soulmate?? If they drag out the bittersweetness of him being around her and her not knowing him properly, just to resolve it in 5 mins it’ll be the worst!”

‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2 will premiere on Netflix in December

The second installment will have 10 episodes and take place three years after the finale events. During that time, Jang Uk has lived with the guilt of being alive while his true love has perished in Alchemy of Souls. Or so he thinks. Filled with rage, he has turned to the dark side and is out for blood. But he will soon discover an unknown woman stirs up the same emotions he once had with Mu-deok.

Fans must remember that Jang Uk never saw Nak-su’s body in Alchemy of Souls. A possible theory suggests the Ying and Yang jades will lead him to Nak-su/Cho-yeong, or he will sense her presence.

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 will air on Netflix on Dec. 10. The K-drama will air weekly episodes into January.

