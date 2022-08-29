‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2: Will Fans Get to See Bu-yeon Return? – K-Drama Cliffhanger Leaves a Mystery

Netflix’s hit K-drama Alchemy of Souls reached its finale after 20 episodes. With the news that a second season would premiere in December, fans were anxious to see how the drama would end. The Alchemy of Souls finale left more questions than a conclusive end, especially with Bu-yeon/Mu-deok. With the Alchemy of Souls Season 2 teaser confirming Nak-su as the new female lead, will the powerful priestess, Bu-yeon, make her return somehow?

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Alchemy of Souls finale.]

‘Alchemy of Souls’ finale shows Mu-deok’s body being rescued

A lot goes on in the finale, but the key point is that Jin Mu uses Shaman Choi’s ritual bells to force Nak-su to become his mindless puppet and killer. The feared assassin returns and causes bloodshed. Her mission was to kill Woo-tak, and she succeeded. Nak-su unwillingly kills Jang Uk, her true love, in the chaos of being controlled.

Jin Mu knows that a petrifying Mu-deok/Nak-su will go to the soul shifter’s grave at the cliff’s edge. In hopes of stopping more death, Mu-deok/Nak-su dives into the lake. While the other characters watch the jaw-dropping moment of Jang Uk’s rebirth, the Alchemy of Souls finale develops a mystery for Bu-yeon moving forward into the new season.

The K-drama ends with two unknown characters rescuing Mu-deok/Nak-su’s body from the lake. In the finale, So-i reveals to Lady Jin that her daughter is still alive, and only she knows who she is. When Cho-yeon and Lady Jin mourn the death of Woo-tak, Cho-yeon vows revenge against Nak-su/Mu-deok. But her mother stops her, explaining she needs Mu-deok’s body alive at all costs to figure out its true owner.

Jung So-min is not reported to return as Bu-yeon for ‘Alchemy of Souls’ Season 2

A closer look at the two unknown characters who rescued Mu-deok/Nak-su’s body from the lake has fans believing they are two servants of the Jin family. The color of their hanboks is similar to those seen during Cho-yeon’s pre-wedding boat ride. Knowing Lady Jin wants the body intact, it could very well be she sent her servants to rescue her. A fan on Reddit comments, “I was thinking the women pulling her out of the lake may be servants of the Jin family and Cho Yeon is waiting at the top of the cliff.”

But the question remains whether Alchemy of Souls Season 2 will tie in Bu-yeon’s grand return as the priestess of the Jin family. The official teaser for the new season confirms Go Yoon-jung returns to her role as Nak-su. If Nak-su’s soul did leave Mu-deok’s body, it leaves the door open for Bu-yeon’s return.

But reports of the second season do not confirm actor Jung So-min is returning as Bu-yeon/Mu-deok. Seeing as Bu-yeon/Mu-deok’s body was rescued, Alchemy of Souls Season 2 has to address the cliffhanger. It is unclear how without the original actor playing the character.

Possible theories include Bu-yeon’s soul being alive thanks to her grand lineage, powers, and having been born from the Ice Stone. Another theory could involve the lake, which once restored Nak-su’s powers. Another sad reality could be the demise of Bu-yeon and Lady Jin identifying her daughter’s body by her ears.

I’m here for this Bu-yeon and Naksu face-off pic.twitter.com/9rPcZwY2aq — Netflix Philippines (@Netflix_PH) August 24, 2022

What main characters will return for the second season?

The Alchemy of Souls Season 2 official teaser gives fans snippets of what can be expected. Fans see Jang Uk return but not as the colorful character he once was. Having been reborn thanks to the Ice Stone and his birth with the King’s Star, he now hunts soul shifters. He also uses Nak-su’s soul and deals with the heartache of losing his true love.

Fans will also get Cho-yeon and Dang-gu sporting darker looks and their once bright personas gone. Could both characters be on the hunt to seek revenge against Nak-su for what she has done? The tease also hints at Seo Yul, the Prince, Park Jin, Maidservant Kim, and Go as Nak-su.

Alchemy of Souls Season 2 premieres in December and will hopefully answer the mystery of Bu-yeon and Nak-su.

