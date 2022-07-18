Alex Rodriguez Has ‘No Regrets’ After His Engagement to Jennifer Lopez: ‘We Had a Great Time’

Before Jennifer Lopez became Jennifer Affleck, the superstar singer, actor, and dancer was engaged to baseball player Alex Rodriguez. They broke off their engagement in 2021 and Lopez soon reunited with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, but Rodriguez doesn’t regret any of the time he spent with the “On the Floor” singer.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Tom Ford

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez were engaged for 2 years

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez first started dating in 2017. Two years later, they got engaged, and Rodriguez remained a stepfather of sorts to Lopez’s children with Marc Anthony, Max and Emme.

The two New York icons eventually called off their engagement in early 2021. Not long after, in April 2021, Lopez was rumored to be dating her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck, with the couple confirming their rekindled romance that July.

A year later, in July 2022, Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in a quick ceremony in Las Vegas. The singer now legally goes by Jennifer Affleck.

He doesn’t regret his years with J. Lo

The last thing Alex Rodriguez is is a bitter ex. In a July 2022 appearance on The Martha Stewart Podcast, Rodriguez reflected on his time with Lopez and how he walked away from their four-year relationship.

“Thank goodness, no regrets,” he said gratefully of his life today. “Life is good. I’m very fortunate. I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14. That is my number one focus in life.”

When looking back on his relationship with J. Lo, he only has nice things to say. “Look, we had a great time,” he said. “More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do.”

“Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day: she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around,” he continued. “Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that’s alive.”

A-Rod learned a lot from his relationship with J. Lo

Rodriguez spoke more about his relationship with Lopez in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much,” he said. “And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'”

“So, I’m in a great place,” he concluded. “I’m so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I’m really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing.”

