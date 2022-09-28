Alexa Demie Almost Took a Break from Acting Before ‘Euphoria’

It’s hard to picture Euphoria without the presence of Alexa Demie. The actor beautifully portrays the fiery teenager Maddy Perez. Though Maddy is a complex character, Demie’s charm has made her a fan favorite. Euphoria has sometimes challenged Demie as an actor, but she seems to enjoy being on set. So fans may be surprised to learn that she almost took a break from acting before she was cast in Euphoria.

Alexa Demie starred in a handful of movies and TV shows before ‘Euphoria’

Though Demie gained tremendous popularity through her portrayal of Maddy, she had a handful of roles prior to being cast in Euphoria. The Los Angeles native has been professionally acting since 2015, starring in films like Mid90s and TV shows like The OA. Though she was accumulating success, she was considering stepping back from acting because the scripts being sent to her weren’t personally compelling. However, things changed when she snagged an audition for Euphoria.

The ‘Mid90s’ star was seriously considering taking a break from acting

“At the time, I was so discouraged about acting because I wasn’t getting any scripts that I loved,” Demie recalled while speaking to W Magazine. “I am very particular about the scripts I chose to do, because you are giving so much personal energy that you have to be careful. I thought I would take a break from acting and make music, and then I got the Euphoria script and I knew I had to be a part of this.”

It certainly seems like fate stepped in and prevented Demie from taking an acting break. These days she is riding high from the success of Euphoria. Furthermore, the actor has also been able to give attention to her music career. Back in 2021, she released her song “Leopard Limo.” To date, the accompanying video has racked up over 2 million views on YouTube.

How Demie learned about auditions for ‘Euphoria’

In fact, fate may have played a hand more than once for Demie to join the Euphoria cast. This is evident in how the actor found out about Sam Levinson’s show. A year before, the actor had auditioned for a film to be directed by Augustine Frizzell. While Demie didn’t book Frizzell’s film, the director personally emailed her to express appreciation for her work. She also promised that they’d work together in the future. Exactly a year later, Demie received another from Frizzell with information about the upcoming pilot she was directing, Euphoria.

Clearly, the stars aligned for Demie. We are sure fans are pleased that she decided not to step back from acting. It will be interesting to see what Maddy gets up to in Euphoria Season 3.

