Alexa Demie Was Ready to Quit Acting Until ‘Euphoria’ Came Along

Though Euphoria features a large ensemble cast, it’s nearly impossible to imagine the show without Alexa Demie. The actor’s portrayal of Maddy Perez has made her a household name and inspired a number of memes, and fashion looks. Though Maddy is undoubtedly a queen bee, Demie plays her with nuance, empathy, and charm to make her likable even when the character is making terrible decisions. Demie has been candid about the fact that she absolutely loves being such an integral part of the Euphoria cast. In fact, the show actually stopped her from quitting acting.

Alexa Demie nearly quit acting before joining the ‘Euphoria’ cast

It may seem like Demie became a celebrity overnight, but she’d put up with countless rejections before she booked a spot in Euphoria’s cast. The lack of roles offered to her and the frequent nos started to weigh on the actor and she actually considered quitting altogether. As a multi-hyphenate creative, Demie was ready and willing to try out other creative pursuits. In a conversation with A24, Demie recalled being at her wit’s end.

“I got to the point where I was like, ‘I’m over this, and I kind of don’t even want to do this anymore,'” Demie recalled. “Then that’s, obviously, everyone always says, ‘When you’re ready to quit, something happens.’ But, like, it’s kind of true.”

Why was the singer ready to say goodbye to being an actor?

For Demie, that something was the Euphoria pilot script. When she came across it, she was enamored with the vivid pictures writer and director, Sam Levison, was able to paint. Still, Demie felt that she had to prove that she was the right choice for Maddy. Part of the reason she was fed up with auditioning and pursuing acting, was that she didn’t feel there were roles for her. And even though she resonated with Maddy, she still felt she had to prove that she was the best choice for the role.

“Because I wasn’t booking anything ever,” Demie shared about her reasoning for wanting to quit acting. “Ever. It was really hard, especially because I feel like a lot of the lead roles I would go out for would go to a blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl. Even for Maddy, I think some people saw her as that. They didn’t really see her as me, so I had to go in and prove myself too.”

What’s next for Demie’s character, Maddy Perez, in ‘Euphoria’ Season 3?

Fortunately, Demie was able to prove that she was right for the role. We’re sure that fans of Euphoria would be hard-pressed to envision the show with another actor in the role of Maddy. For two seasons, Demie has ensnared audiences with her portrayal of the teen. But what’s next for Demie’s character in season 3? While plot points remain unknown, there have been talks about a potential time jump for the third season of the hit HBO show. Only time will tell if that comes to fruition, but since season 3 is set to start filming soon, fans will likely more in the next several months.