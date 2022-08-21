Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser Split Following Bledel’s Surprise Exit From ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

Things in Alexis Bledel’s life are changing quickly. Bledel walked away from her notable role on The Handmaid’s Tale in May 2022, and now she is headed for divorce. The former Gilmore Girls star’s husband, Vincent Kartheiser, filed for divorce after eight years of marriage. Kartheiser is best known for his role in Mad Men.

Vincent Kartheiser has filed for divorce from Alexis Bledel

Vincent Kartheiser has officially filed for divorce from Gilmore Girls star, Alexis Bledel. The papers were filed on August 10, according to People. The duo married in 2014 after a short engagement. They share at least one child, but further details about their married life are unavailable.

Kartheiser and Bledel met in 2012 after Bledel appeared in a guest role on Mad Men, the show that made Kartheiser famous. They became engaged in 2013 and married in a private ceremony a year later.

Vincent Kartheiser filed the legal paperwork in Putnam County, NY

Kartheiser filed the paperwork in Putnam County Supreme Court. Putnam County is 60 miles from Manhattan and home to several affluent suburban enclaves. It is unclear if Kartheiser settled into the suburbs following his separation from Bledel or if the duo lived in the area during their marriage. Early in their relationship, they shared an expansive Brooklyn Heights loft. According to Refinery 29, they sold the property in 2016.

Bledel and Kartheiser have always been incredibly private about their life together. The duo didn’t even announce the birth of their first child. Bledel’s Gilmore Girls co-star, Scott Patterson, made the big reveal during an interview ahead of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

Kartheiser and Bledel’s professional lives are both in flux, too

The breakdown of Kartheiser and Bledel’s marriage isn’t the only big change the duo has experienced in the last couple of years. In August 2021, Kartheiser was the subject of misconduct investigations. According to Deadline, the Mad Men star’s behavior on the set of Titans led to multiple complaints and two separate inquiries.

The publication claims that Kartheiser had verbal outbursts and made inappropriate comments while working on location in Toronto. The production company took corrective action, but Kartheiser was not fired. While future seasons of Titans are in jeopardy after the planned merger of HBO Max and discovery+, Kartheiser was not expected to return regardless.

Three months before Kartheiser filed for divorce, Bledel made headlines when she unexpectedly walked away from The Handmaid’s Tale. In May 2022, Bledel issued a public statement through a representative. The Gilmore Girls alum told USA Today, “After much thought, I felt I had to step away from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ at this time.”

She joined the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale in 2017. In total, she appeared in 20 episodes of the critically acclaimed series. Bledel even took home an Emmy for her role. Bledel has not spoken further on her decision to leave the series. She hasn’t issued a public statement about the end of her marriage, either.

