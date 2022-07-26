Alfonso Ribeiro Says Carlton Dance Is ‘Not Gonna Happen’

Alfonso Ribeiro rose to fame in the 90s when he starred as Carlton Banks, the cousin of Will Smith’s titular character on the sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Carlton was known for being the preppy opposite of Will — and for his signature dance moves. Specifically, the “Carlton Dance,” which he performed when he listened to the Tom Jones hit “It’s Not Unusual.” Audiences went wild whenever he did it on the show. But Ribeiro won’t perform it anymore.

Alfonso Ribeiro performed the Carlton Dance on ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

Alfonso Ribeiro as Carlton Banks in ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ | Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank

Actor Alfonso Ribeiro began portraying Carlton Banks when The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air premiered in 1990. Carlton is Will’s closest-in-age cousin, and the two begin to spend a lot of time together. They’re completely different, and much of the show’s humor comes from the two actors playing off one another, showcasing how the straight-laced Carlton guides his mischievous cousin (and vice-versa).

Fans came to love Carlton (and Ribeiro). But few things stand out quite as much as his famous dance. Fandom notes the dance, which first came about in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Season 2, was inspired by two others: Courteney Cox’s infamous moves in Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing With the Dark” music video and Eddie Murphy’s “White Man Dance” from his 1987 comedy special Eddie Murphy Raw.

Ribeiro performed the dance several times on the show, including in the series finale, with Smith by his side. Naturally, when Ribeiro appeared on Dancing with the Stars, he couldn’t avoid it. He showcased his classic moves in all their glory, leading to a perfect score from the judges.

What has Ribeiro said about the famous dance?

Dancing with the Stars was a special occasion. When Ribeiro meets fans, he won’t perform the Carlton Dance, even though many ask him. In May 2022, he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, expressing how he doesn’t enjoy the request.

“What makes you think that you just gonna ask a random person to dance for you, and they’re gonna be like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve been waiting for you to ask! Hold on a second, let me get into character,'” Ribeiro explained. “It’s not — I don’t get it. It’s not gonna happen.” Interestingly, Page Six reports that Ribeiro once tried to copyright the moves.

What is the actor up to now?

Though it remains his biggest role to date, Ribeiro’s career certainly didn’t end when The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air did. These days, he’s better known as a host, having worked with the Game Show Network for several years. Ribeiro currently hosts the revival of America’s Funniest Home Videos, as well as the spinoff Animal Edition. He’s continued to act here and there, primarily in voice roles. Additionally, Ribeiro has tried his hand at directing.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air celebrated 30 years since its premiere with a reunion special, which hit HBO Max in November 2020. Naturally, Ribeiro was in attendance to reflect on the role that made him famous. But while he was happy to celebrate with his former castmates, he stuck to his word, and didn’t do the Carlton Dance.

RELATED: ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Fans, Get Ready for the Carlton Dance; the Series Will Stream on HBO Max