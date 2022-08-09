Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s Wedding Was Officiated By a Famous Doctor

Celebrity relationships are usually characterized by a lot of ups and downs, and often don’t last for any long period. However, for Alicia Augello Cook and Kasseem Dean, it has been the direct opposite. Both Dean, popularly known by his stage name Swizz Beatz, and Keys had gone through a few other relationships before cementing theirs with a wedding officiated by a famous doctor.

Deepak Chopra officiated Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s wedding

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019, in New York City. | Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Keys and Beatz announced their engagement in May 2010. At the same time they made public they were expecting their first child. The couple later held a Zulu ceremony to bless their unborn child in South Africa during the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The two are believed to have known each other from their teenage years.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz later officially got married in a colorful wedding officiated by famous author (and doctor) Deepak Chopra on July 31, 2010. The wedding took place at a private home on the side of the Mediterranean Sea.

On their wedding day, Keys wore an ivory silk, georgette-draped gown designed by Vera Wang. To complement this beautiful costume, she held a bouquet of purple calla lilies. On the other hand, Beatz was clad in a tuxedo suit specially designed by Tom Ford.

Keys gave birth to their first son in October the same year, and their second son in December 2014. She became very instrumental in co-parenting Beatz’s other children. Specifically, his son with Mashonda Tifrere, Kasseem Dean Jr. More than a decade later, the couple remains together.

Alicia Keys revealed the secret to their lasting marriage

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz have been together since their wedding in 2010. Even though Keys had a different impression of her husband at first, her perspective has changed.

Keys argues that the secret to their lasting marriage is basic respect. In an interview with James Cordon on The Late Late Show in 2020, she said, “We don’t raise our voices at each other. We’ve definitely disagreed, it’s not like we haven’t disagreed or he hasn’t been uncomfortable with something I did or I haven’t been uncomfortable with something he did.”

Keys acknowledges Beatz for helping her feel what she describes as her “most powerful self.” In another interview with E! News Daily Pop, she commented, “He’s always encouraging what it is that I’m envisioning, I love that there’s support there. He always says we’re both of our own bosses, we’re our own individuals, and I think that’s really powerful to know.”

Swizz Beatz convinced Alicia Keys to move in with him

Beatz had to convince Keys to move into their current mansion together. Their La Jolla, CA, mansion, is described as whimsical and an architectural paradise. Beatz initially feared Keys would resist moving in. But after spending a weekend at the mansion, she agreed. They bought the home in 2019.

The mansion is thought to have been an adoption of Tony Starks’ “futuristic bachelor pad” as depicted in the Iron Man franchise, according to Architectural Digest. Beatz and Keys refer to the home as their dreamland.

