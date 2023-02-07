Alicia Silverstone Recreates Iconic ‘Clueless’ Debate Scene for Super Bowl Ad: ‘As If!’

Alicia Silverstone has returned to her film roots 27 years after Clueless hit theaters and changed the fashion world. In honor of Super Bowl LVII, the shopping site Rakuten chose one of the 1995 film’s most iconic scenes to recreate in an ad. Not only did Alicia return to embody Cher Horowitz, but Elisa Donovan also donned her fashionable best to play Cher’s rival, Amber Mariens. Here are the details.

Alicia Silverstone in 1995’s ‘Clueless’ | CBS via Getty Images

‘Clueless’ started a fashion revolution

Clueless was a film that captured the essence of 1990s glam fashion. The New York Times wrote that grunge fashion dominated the industry during that period. This was replicated in the film by several characters, including Brittany Murphy’s Tai. The bright, bold colors worn by the lead female characters caused a sensation due to their take on a typical schoolgirl uniform, punched up a notch.

The film’s style continues to be replicated to this day, in fashion, during Halloween, and by the actor herself. She’s paid homage to several scenes from the film on her official TikTok.

To update Cher’s classic yellow plaid mini and jacket with white knee socks for the Super Bowl ad, Alicia enlisted the help of her friend, designer Christian Siriano. He told The New York Times he modernized the iconic outfit with a different plaid pattern, a cropped jacket, no cardigan, black shoes, and a more adult version of a pleated miniskirt.

The designer said of Alicia’s look in the Super Bowl commercial, “I think we were riding a fine line,” Ms. Silverstone said. “Everyone wants it to be this elevated, sophisticated, adult version — but then everyone is obsessed with it staying the same.”

Alicia Silverstone’s Cher says ‘As If’ during ‘Clueless’ Super Bowl ad

The Super Bowl ad recreates scenes from the movie, including a debate between the characters of Cher and Amber. Also seen are Cher’s enviable rotating closet, a replica of the mansion she lived in with her lawyer father, a scene where she shops, and the character’s white Jeep.

The actors paid a spot-on homage to their iconic characters. They appeared in front of a high school class, standing at podiums to debate the benefits of using Rakuten to get cash back while shopping online. Christian plays a student in the one-minute extended clip.

Alicia begins the debate by exclaiming, “I used to be pretty clueless about shopping.” In rebuttal, Elisa quips, “Among other things.”

“Like when I heard I could save while getting cash back with Rakuten, I was like, as if!” Alicia states, using one of the character’s signature catchphrases. “But then I was like, ugh, why didn’t I do this sooner?!”

The ad ends with the actor stretching her gum from her mouth, as Cher does at the end of her first classroom debate with Amber, before taking her seat among the students and winking at the camera.

Alicia Silverstone weighs in on why ‘Clueless’ still works 27 years later

Alicia Silverstone | Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

The actor told Vogue in 2021 that on paper, she found the character of Clueless’ Cher to be “materialistic and unappealing.” That changed under the direction of Amy Heckerling and as Alicia looked deeper into the role.

“I found Cher on the page to be materialistic and unappealing. And really annoying, to be honest. Just everything I loathed,” she told Vogue.

“But I realized that was just me judging her, and once I started working on her, I found all the heart and all the love. She loves her daddy so much! And she’s trying to be a supportive friend, so I just sorta put all of my love and heart into this character with these other cringe-worthy aspects,” Alicia continued.

She believes people “identify with Cher’s heart” and her “willingness to change and grow.” Alicia concluded, “I don’t know how to explain why or what made Clueless what it was, but I know it happened, and I know that people continue to love it. And it never gets old, so that’s the good news.”