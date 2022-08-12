Alicia Silverstone Isn’t the Only Celebrity Who Sleeps With Her Child; 5 Other Stars Who Share Their Beds

A child becoming old enough to sleep in a “big kid” bed is a huge accomplishment for many parents. However, others don’t particularly look forward to this milestone. Alicia Silverstone recently received backlash when she revealed she still shares a bed with her 11-year-old son, but she isn’t the only one. Here are five other stars who share their beds with their little ones.

Alicia Silverstone still sleeps with her 11-year-old son

Clueless star Alicia Silverstone in 2020 | David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Silverstone has been vocal about her parenthood journey and hasn’t been afraid of speaking her mind regarding parenting. In a recent interview, the Clueless actor admitted she and her 11-year-old son, Bear, still share a bed.

While it’s normal for a child to crawl into bed with a parent, Silverstone made it clear she and her son intentionally share a bed. “Bear and I still sleep together,” she told The Ellen Fisher Podcast via People before acknowledging that she may face backlash.

During the interview, Silverstone called herself a “natural mama” and said she believes in “love and nature.” She went ahead to admonish society for not embracing these aspects. The Crush actor has often referred to her parenting style as attachment parenting. In the interview, she shared that she views co-sleeping as “following nature.”

“If you were in any kind of wild setting where there are animals, if you put your baby over there, your baby is going to get eaten. It’s not ideal for the baby to be over there,” Silverstone pointed out. This isn’t the first time the actor has spoken out about her parenting style. In her 2014 book, The Kind Mama, Silverstone likened placing children in cribs to child neglect.

Other celebrities who co-sleep with their children

Anyone unfamiliar with the tenets of attachment parenting may not realize that it’s not uncommon. Silverstone isn’t the only celebrity who does it. Former The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik is also vocal about co-sleeping. According to Kveller, the actor “chose to safely co-sleep with her sons, participating in the subset of co-sleeping known as bed-sharing.”

Similarly, Milla Jovovich said in an interview that she and her children “share sleep at night.” She further said that co-sleeping “helped us so much to stay connected as a family.”

Tori Spelling said she enjoyed “having the kids in our bed to cuddle.” She said, “I think the bigger the bed, the better.”

When Kourtney Kardashian faced backlash for her bed-sharing practice, she defended her stance, saying, “I love when you sleep with your baby. You breathe together in the same pattern.”

One-half of the Mowry twins, Tia Mowry, told OK! Magazine she and her husband share a bed with their son, and they love it. She said, “I’m a working mom, so when I come home and put him to bed. He’s right there with me.”

What are the benefits and drawbacks of co-sleeping?

Co-sleeping helps you bond with your child, especially if you’re a working parent. It enables you to connect with them through skin-to-skin contact and makes them less anxious. Sharing a bed with your little one also makes it easier for you to breastfeed, and if they cry at night, you won’t have to get up as you can easily cuddle them back to sleep without waking up.

However, co-sleeping raises the chance of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), reports PediaClinic. There are conflicting opinions on this, as other factors can result in SIDS, but some studies suggest that bed-sharing was a significant cause.

The baby may also overheat and may face difficulty adjusting from your bed to theirs as they grow older. Co-sleeping also affects your relationship with your partner, with studies showing that lack of enough sleep can cause a strain in your relationship.

