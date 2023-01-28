All of the Best Movies Added to HBO Max in February 2023 Ranked by IMDb Score

Looking for something to watch? There will be many classic movies and new award-winning films coming to HBO Max in February 2023. Here are all of the best films being added to the platform in order of their IMDb scores.

HBO Max Logo, | LightRocket via Getty Images

Top Rated films being added to HBO Max in February 2023

Of the long list of films being added to HBO Max on February 1st, we’ve ranked the best films by their IMDb ranking. Here are the movies, ranked from highest to lowest IMDb scores.

The Silence of the Lambs, 1991 — IMDb score: 8.6/10

Taxi Driver, 1976 — IMDb score: 8.2/10

The Terminator, 1984 — IMDb score: 8.1/10

Catch Me If You Can, 2002 — IMDb score: 8.1/10

The Miracle Worker, 1962 — IMDb score: 8.1/10

Platoon, 1986 — IMDb score: 8.1/10

Honeyland, 2019 — IMDb score: 8.0/10

Casino Royale, 2006 — IMDb score: 8.0/10

Edge of Tomorrow, 2014 — IMDb score: 7.9/10 (available February 7)

The Music Man, 1962 — IMDb score: 7.8/10

Gravity, 2013 — IMDb score: 7.7/10 (available February 23)

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), 2014 — IMDb score: 7.7/10

Superbad, 2007 — IMDb score: 7.6/10

All That Breathes, 2022 — IMDb score: 7.5/10 (available February 7)

Eighth Grade, 2018 — IMDb score: 7.4/10

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, 2014 Extended Version — IMDb score: 7.4/10 (available February 3)

Mandabi, 1968 — IMDb score: 7.3/10

Sleepy Hollow, 1999 — IMDb score: 7.3/10

Village of the Damned, 1960 — IMDb score: 7.3/10

Dr. No, 1962 — IMDb score: 7.2/10

Force Majeure, 2014 — IMDb score: 7.2/10

Goldeneye, 1995 — IMDb score: 7.2/10

The Story of a Three Day Pass, 1967 — IMDb score: 7.2/10

Live Free or Die Hard, 2007 — IMDb score: 7.1/10

Tommy Boy, 1995 — IMDb score: 7.1/10

Bull Durham, 1988 — IMDb score: 7.0/10

Red, 2010 — IMDb score: 7.0/10

Wayne’s World, 1992 — IMDb score: 7.0/10

Thunderball, 1965 — IMDb score: 6.9/10

Girl with a Pearl Earring, 2003 — IMDb score: 6.9/10

High Society, 1956 — IMDb score: 6.9/10

Swiss Army Man, 2016 — IMDb score: 6.9/10

Empire of Light, 2022 — IMDb score: 6.8/10

Oscar-nominated 2022 films added to HBO Max

Two of the movies being added to HBO Max this February are two Oscar-nominated films from 2022. The first one, All That Breathes, is an Indian climate change documentary that made it to the final nominations at the 95th edition of the Academy Awards for Best Documentary Feature. The film documents two brothers, Nadeem and Saud, as they devote their lives to protecting a species of bird of prey called the black kite, which is vital to the ecosystem of New Delhi.

The other Oscar-nominated film being added to HBO Max is Empire of Light, starring Olivia Coleman, Michael Ward, and Collin Firth. This 2022 film was nominated for its cinematography by Roger Deakins. Set in a 1980s English coastal town, the film explores the power of human connection during hard times.

When will the movies be available on HBO Max?

The majority of these films will be added to HBO Max on February 1st, 2023. However, some of these films, will be added throughout the month. For example, the extended version of The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies 2014 will debut on the platform on February 3rd.

Coming on February 7th is the 2022 Academy Award-nominated All That Breathes and the 2014 classic Edge of Tomorrow featuring Tom Cruise. And debuting on the 23rd is Alfonso Cuarón’s 2013 blockbuster, Gravity.