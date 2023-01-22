All of Carrie Underwood’s Tattoos

Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved singers in country music. While Underwood has tons of fans, some might not know that the singer has tattoos. Here’s an overview of the tattoos Underwood has plus the one fans incorrectly thought she had.

Carrie Underwood has two tattoos

One of Underwood’s tattoos is a four-leaf clover. In 2015, the singer revealed that the tattoo’s appearance had changed after she had a C-section.

“It’s not really a four-leaf clover anymore, it’s a multileaf,” Underwood told HuffPost. “It doesn’t match up with the top! And I think most people deal with this after a C-section — there’s like a little pooch over the scar. It’s something that I’m probably going to have forever.”

Underwood’s second tattoo is also associated with luck but in the opposite context. Her other tattoo is reportedly a black cat.

In a 2013 interview with Redbook, Underwood revealed that neither of her tattoos has any special meaning.

“I was in college and got them done. They don’t mean anything,” Underwood told Redbook.

There was a false report that Carrie Underwood got a third tattoo

In 2019, rumors swirled that Underwood got a third tattoo related to her Christian faith. The rumors started after a tattoo artist named Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena posted a photo of a finger tattoo reading “Faith.”

Valena tagged Underwood in the original Instagram post, which led some to speculate that Underwood was the person who got the tattoo. Underwood’s tag was later removed from the post.

The tattoo artist captioned the post, “complete trust or confidence in someone or something #faith #jonboytattoo #jonboyxmoxy *tag someone who’s faith you admire cuz you gotta have faith faith faith.”

After the misunderstanding, Underwood’s team issued statements to different publications.

“A representative from Carrie Underwood’s PR team clarified that she did not get the word ‘faith’ tattooed on her finger, and the person tagged in the tattoo artist’s photo is not her. Underwood currently has two tattoos,” PopSugar wrote in an update.

Carrie Underwood is a Christian

While Underwood did not get the “Faith” tattoo, it is understandable why some fans jumped to conclusions. Throughout her career, Underwood has been outspoken about her faith.

One of her first major hits was a Christian country song called “Jesus, Take the Wheel.” In 2021, she took the step of branching out from country music entirely by releasing a gospel album called My Savior.

At the 2022 Grammy Awards, Underwood won Best Roots Gospel Album for My Savior. In an interview with The Tennessean, Underwood detailed the making of the album.

“My original thought was, ‘We’re going to be super traditional about everything.’ And then we got into work on it. I’m like, ‘Oh, man, a lot of these songs sound the same (laughs). Because a lot of them were written a very long time ago, there was only a certain amount of instrumentation available, and they obviously didn’t have the technology that we have now….,” Underwood said.

She continued, “We kind of wanted to keep the core and the heart true to what these songs are, and didn’t want to ‘jazz them up’ too much. But we definitely wanted to make them really sound like they belonged many years ago and they belong today.”