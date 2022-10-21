‘All of Us Are Dead’ Star Cho Yi-hyun Rumored to Star in ‘Vampire Chef’ – Here’s Everything We Know

Cho Yi-hyun has gained stardom recently and is rumored to play the leading role in a new K-drama, Vampire Chef. Vampire Chef will follow the original webtoon story of a half-vampire male lead and a female vampire. Having only started her acting career in 2017, Cho made a name for herself in another supernatural-based drama, All of Us Are Dead.

‘All of Us Are Dead’ actor Cho Yi-hyun in talks to star in ‘Vampire Chef’ | via Netflix

Cho Yi-hyun would play the role of Kang Mi-ro in ‘Vampire Chef’

According to TapComics, Cho is in talks to star as the female lead Kang Mi-ro for Vampire Chef. The character was not born a vampire but was bitten as an infant. But the real kicker to the K-drams is the storyline of the male lead. Under the Queen’s Umbrella actor Baek In-hyuk is also rumored to star alongside Cho as the character Hong Ki-jun.

Ki-jun is a half-vampire, born to a vampire father and a human mother. He grows up and opens a mysterious restaurant in Itaewon. But his affliction is that he still dreams of the sweet taste of his friend’s blood from childhood.

RELATED: ‘Hash’s Shinru’: Everything to Know About Kim Seon-ho’s Reported Return to K-Dramas

For now, no major production company has confirmed details about Vampire Chef. While fans are eager at the news of seeing Cho and Baek’s possible chemistry on-screen, there is no confirmation of the K-drama’s episode or supporting cast. The K-drama was reported to start filming in 2022.

What is the ‘Vampire Chef’ web novel storyline about?

K-dramas based on webtoons have proven to be immensely successful. Vampire Chef was created by Kim Star as a novel and later serialized as a webtoon. As previously mentioned, the story focuses on Mi-ro and Ki-jun.

Ki-jun shocks local customers with his incredible ability to create delicious food all on his own. But in reality, they have no idea that he is not 100% human. But Ki-jun has a plan up his sleeve. His food is created using ingredients only vampires can distinguish. Despite his skill set, one flavor is missing and has haunted him for years—the taste of blood, but not just any blood but Mi-ro’s.

RELATED: ‘Chicken Nugget’: Webtoon-Based Netflix K-Drama Is About a Girl Turned Into Fried Chicken?

The two characters were friends as children, and Ki-jun accidentally tasted her blood. Since then, he has been unable to forget about it and has been looking for Mi-ro for years. In a destined encounter, Mi-ro appears at his restaurant. Due to an incident, she begins to work for Ki-jun. To his shock, when he tastes her blood again, it is horrible.

Mi-ro grew up eating fast food, tarnishing her blood’s purity. In hopes of regaining its flavor, Ki-jun cooks her special meals.

Cho Yi-hyun dazzled fans as the school’s top student in ‘All of Us Are Dead’

Vampire Chef would not be the only time Cho has played the role of the undead. She and a cast of rising actors starred in Netflix’s coming-of-age zombie K-drama All of Us Are Dead. The storyline focuses on a group of high schoolers who find themselves trapped and trying to survive. A heinous virus turns anyone into ravenous monsters. Their closest friends become their worst enemies.

Cho starred as Choi Nam-ra, a quiet and somewhat standoffish student at the top of her class. When hell breaks loose, she is saved by her classmate Lee Su-hyeok (Lomon) and joins the other characters. But as they look for ways to survive, Nam-ra faces the virus, but a mutated version.

Fans love Cho’s portrayal of her character and evolution throughout the storyline. The actor revealed she was inspired by Twilight when playing her character. She is also scheduled to return with the main cast for All of Us Are Dead Season 2. Cho seems to have what it takes to star as a vampire in Vampire Chef.

RELATED: ‘All Us Are Dead’: Kiss Scene Between Cho Yi-hyun and Park Solomon Took 17 Takes