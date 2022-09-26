Allison DuBois Says Camille Grammer Duped Her Into Attending ‘RHOBH’ Dinner Party From Hell

Although psychic Allison DuBois seemed to be the one stirring the pot during the infamous Real Housewives of Beverly Hills “dinner party from hell,” she reveals that she was actually set up by former close friends actor Kelsey Grammer and his wife Camille.

DuBois was Grammer’s special guest at a dinner party from hell on RHOBH Season 1. Some of Dubois’s psychic predictions stirred up some of the most explosive moments in Housewives history, which included telling Kyle Richards that husband Mauricio Umansky would “never emotionally fulfill”.

DuBois sipped a giant, endless cocktail and puffed away on an e-cigarette while scanning the room, telling the cast she knew when people will die.

And while DuBois played the villain role at the party, she said it wasn’t so cut and dry as to who was really behind all the chaos.

Kelsey Grammer wanted Allison DuBois to go to the ‘RHOBH’ dinner party from hell

DuBois recalled Camille told her how “terrible” the RHOBH cast was and wanted her to join her for a dinner party. But DuBois declined the invitation. “I figured she’d fight her own battle. I fight my own, you know?” she said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. Adding, “I didn’t know what to say. But then Kelsey called and said, can you just go with her to this sort of girl’s dinner so that she doesn’t get attacked?”

“So she has a friend there, sort of packaged it that way. And you know, he was a very good friend of mine. So I was happy to do it,” she said. DuBois didn’t feel as though Kelsey’s motives were meant to set her up. But he “Wanted Camille distracted because he had a relationship on the side. I knew about it, I knew that they were having problems already,” she recalled.

Allison felt mischaracterized by Camille Grammer

DuBois realized she was stuck in the middle between the couple. She agreed to go to the dinner but was told it was a casual pizza party. And while she didn’t mind showing up on TV dressed casually, “I show up and they’re all in ball gowns,” she recalled. ” And I’m like, what the f***? I’m like seriously.”

Later DuBois watched the scene only to find out Camille painted her as someone who gets loud when she drinks. “I’m like, where did that come from?” DuBois wondered, adding that’s never happened when she was partying with Camille in the past.

“So I wondered then, OK I was set up, she’s setting the stage for a story,” DuBois recalled. “This is preconceived. So then she had called, unbeknownst to me while she was filming, she’s calling me and saying, I want you to have a good time. I know you’re gonna be kind of the odd man out. So what do you like to drink? And so I said, girl, you know, I like the Polo Lounge, lavender lemon drops. That’s my thing.”

“And so I get there and there are these mammoth drinks that they’ve got like this butler that shows up every time you get halfway down and it ends up being this four-hour dinner from hell,” she said. Adding, “And it was from hell. “

The ‘RHOBH’ dinner party from hell showed Allison DuBois to not trust Camille

But it gets much worse. “My car was taken away so I couldn’t leave during filming, which I guess is how they keep some of the people there,” DuBois recalled. “And on top of that, I was too far in. If I left Camille at that point, I just stirred up a bunch of stuff and then dropped the mic and left. So I’m like, I gotta stay now, [so] no matter what, just to make sure she’s not alone being attacked.”

“So I did learn to never show loyalty to a friend who’s never been challenged to show it for you,” she said reflecting on the dinner. “And that was a big takeaway for me from that night and just the whole thing. They knew how they were gonna come at me. They got into little huddles when I went to the ladies’ room. I’d come out and they’re all like in a group whispering and talking and it was just clearly a setup. I’m like, this sucks. What do I do now? I knew it was gonna be bad.”

Ultimately, DuBois felt mainly betrayed by Camille. “My friend, Tom had run her chart a year before he said she only shows loyalty to men,” she said about Camille. ” He said, she’ll never show loyalty to you. Just be aware of that. And I mean, he could not have been more, right? She shows loyalty to men and that’s it. “