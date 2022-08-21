There Was Almost a Beatles Reunion at Eric Clapton and Pattie Boyd’s Wedding

Fans dreamed of a Beatles reunion long after they broke up in 1970. They came close to getting one a few times over the years. The Fab Four almost attended Eric Clapton and Pattie Boyd‘s wedding in 1979. However, one couldn’t make it.

The Beatles | Bettmann/Getty Images

Lorne Michaels offered The Beatles $3,000 to reunite on ‘SNL’

During the April 24, 1976 show of NBC’s Saturday Night (Later Saturday Night Live), producer Lorne Michaels cut in to speak directly to John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. He offered The Beatles $3,000 to play three songs on SNL.

“Lately there have been a lot of rumors to the effect that the four of you might be getting back together,” Lorne said. “That would be great. In my book, the Beatles are the best thing that ever happened to music. It goes even deeper than that – you’re not just a musical group, you’re a part of us. We grew up with you.”

He then made his offer. “It’s for this reason that I am inviting you to come on our show. Now, we’ve heard and read a lot about personality and legal conflicts that might prevent you guys from reuniting. That’s something which is none of my business.

“That’s a personal problem. You guys will have to handle that. But it’s also been said that no one has yet to come up with enough money to satisfy you. Well, if it’s money you want, there’s no problem here. The National Broadcasting Company has authorized me to offer you this check to be on our show… [ holds up check ] ..a certified check for $3,000.

“Here it is right here. A check made out to you, the Beatles, for $3,000. All you have to do is sing three Beatles songs. ‘She loves you, yeah, yeah, yeah.‘ That’s $1,000 right there. You know the words – it’ll be easy.”

Michaels had no idea that two Beatles were together, watching SNL, less than a mile away. Paul was visiting John at the Dakota that night, and the pair watched Michaels’ live plea. They even considered going to receive the cash.

“We were watching it and almost went down to the studio, just as a gag. We nearly got into a cab, but we were actually too tired…,” John said in 1980, according to David Sheff’s All We Are Saying (per Beatles Bible). “He and Linda walked in and he and I were just sitting there watching the show, and we went, ha-ha, wouldn’t it be funny if we went down, but we didn’t.”

That wasn’t the only close Beatles reunion.

RELATED: George Harrison Wondered if Someone Else Would Have Had Similar Success if They Put out The Beatles’ Songs

A Beatles reunion almost happened at Eric Clapton and Pattie Boyd’s wedding in 1979

During an interview for Harper’s Bazaar, Taylor Swift talked with Boyd about how a Beatles reunion could have happened at Boyd and Clapton’s wedding in 1979.

“For me, one of the most heartbreaking moments in the book is when, years later, you and Eric get married, and George and his new wife, Olivia, come to the wedding party, Paul comes, Ringo comes, but John couldn’t go,” Swift told Boyd. “He said later that he would have loved to come. That night there was a huge jam session, and had he been there it would have been the last time the Beatles played together.”

“Can you imagine? I was heartbroken,” Boyd said. “John felt he couldn’t come because he thought if he left America they wouldn’t let him back in, and it was important for him to be in America.”

At the wedding, the other three Beatles jammed together like old times. George (who’d been married to Boyd previously), Paul, and Ringo performed “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “Get Back,” and “Lawdy Miss Clawdy,” according to Peter Doggett’s book You Never Give Me Your Money.

RELATED: John Lennon Poured a Pint Over a Woman’s Head at George Harrison’s Brother’s Wedding, but No One Reacted

George said the band would only reunite if they were broke

The Beatles might’ve come close to reuniting a couple of times, but they were never really going to. It seems as if fate didn’t want it. Maybe a reunion would have undone all the great things The Beatles did. There’s the saying, “Don’t mess with a good thing.”

That didn’t stop the press and fans from fantasying about a Beatles reunion. During a press conference in 1974, George undressed rumors of one. He said a Beatles reunion would only happen if they were all broke.

“The point is, it’s all a fantasy, the idea of putting the Beatles back together again,” George said. “If we ever do that, the reason will be that we are all broke. There’s more chance that we’ll do it because we’re broke than because … and even then to play with the Beatles … I mean, I’d rather have Willie Weeks on bass than Paul McCartney.

“That’s the truth, with all respect to Paul. The Beatles was like being in a box—we got to that point. It’s taken me years to be able to play with other musicians. Because we were so isolated it becomes very difficult playing the same times day in, day out.

“Since I made All Things Must Pass, it’s just so nice for me to be able to play with other musicians. I don’t think the Beatles were that good. I think they’re fine, you know. Ringo’s got the best backbeat I’ve ever heard… Paul is a fine bass player … but he’s a bit overpowering at times.

“John’s gone through all of his scene, but he’s like me, he’s come back around. To tell the truth, I’d join a band with John Lennon any day, but I couldn’t join a band with Paul McCartney, but it’s nothing personal. It’s just from a musical point of view.”

None of The Beatles could’ve been in a band with each other by the time they broke up. They outgrew each other and continued to as the years went by. Since they’d all changed, it would’ve been interesting to see if they could be a band if they reunited.

RELATED: George Harrison Said the Rumors in Beatles Fan Magazines Drove Him up a Wall