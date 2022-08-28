‘Alone’: 5 Banned Items Contestants Aren’t Allowed to Bring on the Show

The History Channel’s Alone is one of the most intense survival reality shows on television. Each season, 10 people must remain completely isolated from each other in the wilderness for as long as possible. The contestants can tap out at any time, and the last one still in the competition goes home with $500,000. But this is no average camping trip; the individuals have limited tools and resources to survive the harsh conditions. In addition to having a set of strict rules to follow, Alone contestants are banned from bringing several items to their sites. Here are just a few examples.

‘Alone’ | The History Channel

Contestants are banned from bringing maps or compasses to ‘Alone’

Part of the isolation on Alone is not knowing where you are or what’s around you. As such, contestants cannot bring maps or compasses with them to the competition, according to the official list of banned items. Many people on the show have worked hard to hone their survival instincts, which includes learning how to navigate using nature. Some classic navigation methods include following the stars or memorizing the position of the sun.

‘Alone’ prohibits any fuel, lighters, matches, and fire pits

Any items designed to create fires are also banned from Alone. That includes fuel, lighters, matches, and fire pits. Contestants must use approved tools, as well as things found in nature, to build their fires for cooking and staying warm. Alone shared an example of a fire on YouTube, as seen above. In the video, season 1 winner Alan Kay shares that people only need a knife, some tree limbs, and pine pitch, or sap from pine trees.

RELATED: ‘Alone’: Has Anyone Died on the Ultimate Survival Show?

Everyone must leave their technology at home

Participating on Alone means isolating oneself from the entire world, not just fellow contestants. That means contestants must go without technology for quite a while. There are no cell phones, watches, laptops, or anything with a battery or engine allowed. The trip isn’t entirely tech-free, though; Alone gives its contestants cameras to document their progress in the wilderness. Additionally, those who wish to tap out of the competition can use a satellite phone to contact a rescue team.

‘Alone’ participants cannot bring any beauty products

Here comes a cold front!

Alone: Frozen premieres THURSDAY at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/8BUCwl33Mf — HISTORY (@HISTORY) August 5, 2022

There’s no room for anyone’s 12-step skincare routine on Alone. Contestants must leave behind all beauty products, including makeup and skincare items. Approved hygiene products include a bar of soap, toothpaste, floss, a face flannel, shower soap, a razor, and a comb. However, these items all count toward a total of 10 items allowed across several categories, so many contestants may choose only one or two. Alone even prohibits skin protection items like chapstick and sunscreen.

Even some fishing and hunting tools are banned items on ‘Alone’

Alone does allow a select few hunting tools as part of the 10 total items. Contestants can purchase and bring a net, snare wire, longbow and arrows, a catapult and ball bearings, fishing line, or a foraging bag. Beyond that, any professional hunting or fishing items are banned from Alone. That means no firearms, ammo, animal poison, fishing rods or lures, or professional crossbows. Again, it’s all about roughing it with limited tools and using nature to one’s advantage.

Do you think you can make it in the wilderness without these items? Check out how to land a spot on the History Channel’s Alone.

Alone Season 9 is now streaming on the History Channel app. Fans can catch new episodes of the two spinoffs, The Skills Challenge and Frozen, on Thursdays.

RELATED: ‘Alone’: Why Season 8’s Location Is the Most Dangerous Yet