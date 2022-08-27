‘Alone’: Do Contestants Get Paid to Go on The History Channel Reality TV Show?

Although the winner of each History Channel Alone season receives a cash prize of $500,000, the other contestants endured weeks and sometimes months out in the wilderness, too. Does the Alone franchise pay the other participants for their time on the reality TV show if they don’t win? The producers drop each participant in a remote location where they must survive alone. Alone has minimal rules, and the person who lasts the longest wins the grand prize. What do the other Alone contestants get paid?

Most reality TV shows pay all of the contestants, not only the winners

Although it is not public knowledge, most reality TV shows pay the participants for their time on the show. It’s common for reality TV contestants to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) which usually includes not sharing the fact that the network also paid non-winners for their time.

For example, the long-running CBS series, Survivor allegedly awards participants money based on how far they made it in the competition. The first person the contestants vote out receives about $3,500, while the jury members get paid about $40,000 for their role at tribal council.

Other reality TV competition shows that pay the non-winners include MTV’s The Challenge, CBS’s The Amazing Race, and Big Brother.

Does The History Channel pay the non-winners who compete in ‘Alone?’

Like most reality TV shows, The History Channel gives a weekly stipend to Alone participants based on how long they last in the wilderness. However, the season 5 winner, Sam Larson, revealed a few details about the money after his time on the show. Larson also competed in Alone Season 1 but came in second place.

“Participants get a stipend weekly, so we’re compensated for the time we spend working on the production, as well as any pre and post show work,” Larson reported in an archived Reddit thread. “The pay isn’t amazing, but it’s better than a lot of reality shows. I was always satisfied with my compensation.”

How much do non-winners get paid to compete in ‘Alone’?

Since all participants sign an NDA, it’s not easy to find out how much non-winners get paid in Alone. However, several past contestants have shared details in Reddit threads, which the users later deleted. Participants can lose the money they made if they violate the rules of their NDA.

“Several contestants from previous seasons have confirmed they are paid for their participation,” one Redditor wrote. “While no money has ever been confirmed, they have said something to the effect that it’s enough for them to quit their job and leave their family but not enough to let them retire.”

Other viewers on Reddit speculate that Alone contestants get paid $2,000 weekly for their time filming. Since most competitors deleted their comments about compensation, the alleged amount per week is speculatory. But, the contestants complete all of their filming while on the show, so it’s certainly something they should be paid for. Precisely how much they make remains a mystery.

