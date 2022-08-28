‘Alone: Frozen’: Viewers Worry That No Contestants Will Last 50 Days in The History Channel Spinoff

After nine seasons of Alone on The History Channel, the franchise created two spinoffs: Alone: Frozen and Alone: The Skills Challenge. Viewers cannot stop talking about Alone: Frozen and how quickly the playing field dwindled from six competitors to only four. In the new reality TV spinoff, six past contestants returned for a new twist to the original rules. The producers dropped the survivalists inland on Labrador’s east coast to compete during the dead of winter. Whoever makes it to 50 days, splits the cash prize. However, after episode 3, viewers debate what might happen if no one makes it to 50 days.

‘Alone: Frozen’ Episode 1-3 recap: Only 4 participants remain

Six past competitors returned to withstand the harsh Canadian winter in Alone: Frozen. Greg Ovens, Woniya Thibeault, Callie Russell, Amos Rodriguez, Mark D’Ambrosio, and Michelle Finn all returned to attempt to last 50 days. The survivalists who make it to the end split the $500,000 prize.

In the first episode, the competitors found a place to set up camp and prepare for the long winter ahead. However, after only five days, Mark chose to tap out in Alone: Frozen Episode 1. He missed his family and realized he wanted to be with his young son. Not one competitor tapped out in episode 2, but Woniya came close. Her tarp began leaking, making her cold, wet, and miserable. However, she stuck it out.

Then in episode 3, another survivalist tapped out, leaving only four remaining after 10 days. At 58 years old, Greg tapped out in the first few minutes of episode 3. He hadn’t found a reliable food source besides mussels, and the wet environment became too much. Greg decided not to stay and suffer. So, after only 10 days, four contestants remain in Alone: Frozen.

Viewers worry that no ‘Alone: Frozen’ contestants will make it 50 days

After the first three episodes of Alone: Frozen, fans think that none of the contestants will make it the 50 days in the frigid Canadian winter.

“A mere 10 days in, only four people left and they’re all struggling,” one viewer wrote on Reddit. “I don’t think anyone is lasting 50 days.”

Another fan wondered if The History Channel producers regret their decision to drop the contestants so late into the winter season.

“If nobody makes it 50 days, then the producers really messed up dropping them in so late in the season,” another fan added.

‘Alone: Frozen’: Woniya Thibeault, Callie Russell, and Michelle Finn | The History Channel

Other fans believe Amos, Callie, and Michelle are doing well

Some hopeful fans believe three of the four remaining competitors could stick it out in Alone: Frozen.

“The four remaining competitors were the ones who were able to scramble to stay ahead of the weather conditions without getting overly hypothermic and miserable,” one Redditor wrote in the same thread. “I think it’s actually going to be much easier for them in this regard when it gets a good bit colder because at least it won’t be as wet. They all got their shelters up but Woniya having a problem with her tarp could be a big, big problem. Amos, Callie and Michelle are doing quite well it would seem.”

Fans worry that Woniya might be ready to tap out soon, too, because of her tarp. Amos is also having trouble catching fish, so he could be another competitor on the verge of leaving. Only time will tell what happens next.

New episodes of Alone: Frozen air Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on History Channel.

