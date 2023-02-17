Amanda Seyfried Wanted Ex Dominic Cooper to Envy Her Scenes With Channing Tatum in ‘Dear John’

While collaborating on a project with Channing Tatum, Amanda Seyfried was in a relationship with Dominic Cooper. So when Cooper displayed signs of jealousy towards her and Tatum, Seyfried couldn’t help be flattered by it.

Amanda Seyfried once felt she and Dominic Cooper were meant to be

Amanda Seyfried | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Seyfried and Cooper had an on-off relationship that started in 2008. But it was a relationship that the Mean Girls star initially had to have a lot of patience for. In the beginning, Seyfried’s feelings for Cooper were more open and transparent than Cooper’s feelings for her. It took a while before Cooper reciprocated Seyfried’s passion.

“I waited around. I was pretty desperate for a while. It was about three years ago, and the desperation lasted for 18 months,” Cooper once said in an interview with Hello (via Social Butterflies). “I waited and waited while he figured his s*** out. It was meant to be, it was meant to happen, and I was meant to wait for him. At the time it’s hard and you don’t know if what you’re doing is right or wrong; that’ll come out later in life.”

Her patience would pay off, and Seyfried and Cooper would enjoy a relationship that lasted for three years. Seyfried alleged that the two would later break up, partially because Cooper couldn’t sort potential feelings he had for someone else.

“I was just kind of foolishly thinking that the two of them were done and Dom and I were involved,” Seyfried once said in an interview with Elle (via People).

Amanda Seyfried wanted her ex-boyfriend Dominic Cooper to be jealous of her ‘Dear John’ scenes with Channing Tatum

Dear John was a 2010 romance feature that starred Tatum as a young soldier who falls in love with Seyfried’s character. Given the subject matter, the two engaged in many intimate scenes onscreen. Seyfried was still dating Cooper at the time of filming, and revealed Cooper would fake envy during her scenes with Tatum. But Seyfried felt it was a normal emotion for a partner to experience.

“He’d pretend to be jealous because I kind of liked it,” Seyfried once said in an interview with The Age. “That’s a normal reaction, right? I don’t get it when people aren’t. When he wouldn’t be jealous, I’d wonder how he felt about me.”

Although in the end it seemed Cooper had nothing to worry about. Tatum was in a relationship with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan back then. Tatum believed the fact that he and Seyfried were both in relationships made their love scenes easier to do.

“Amanda had her boyfriend and I have Jenna, so in that respect you know you’re safe. Love scenes can be tough but for Dear John, it was great. There was never anything creepy about it,” Tatum said.

Amanda Seyfried’s husband had issues with Seyfried’s reunion with Dominic Cooper in ‘Mamma Mia 2!’

Years after their break-up, Seyfried and Cooper would work together again for the second Mamma Mia film. Seyfried was already married to her current husband Thomas Sadoski. Given the high-profile relationship the two used to share, Sadoski was concerned about Seyfried and Cooper linking up again. But Seyfried understood the sentiment.

“I think he has the same kind of issues that I would have if we were hanging out with his ex-girlfriend from long ago,” Seyfried told The Mirror in 2018. “I think it’s always like, ‘I’m so in love with this person, so that person must be so in love with her too’. I assume everyone’s in love with Tommy because I’m in love with him. I assume that everybody sees him the way I do. I’d guess he assumed Dominic is in love with me the way he’s in love with me. And it’s just not the case.”

But it was also another instance where a part of Seyfried enjoyed Sadoski’s jealousy towards the issue.

“It’s sweet. I’d rather he be jealous than completely fine with it. He’s been great. He’s very supportive and he loves this movie, and [he and Dominic] got along absolutely fine when we were shooting,” she said.