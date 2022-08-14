What Amanda Seyfried’s Life Looks Like When She’s Not Filming

Amanda Seyfried appears to live a glamorous celebrity lifestyle, starring in many movies and TV shows. However, in reality, Amanda Seyfried lives a rather quiet life with her husband and two children. She prefers the simple comforts over the busy lifestyle. Here is what Seyfried’s life looks when she isn’t filming a movie or TV show.

Seyfried prefers to be relaxing at home over work

Seyfried has already had a tremendous career and she is nowhere done being finished. She rose to fame with her leading role in Mamma Mia but has had several other prominent roles in movies such as Mean Girls, Ted 2, Les Miserables, and In Time. Her most recent role as Theranos con-woman Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter.com, Seyfried says she is proud of her nomination but she still prefers to be home than working.

“I want to be at home; I don’t [always] want to be at work,” Seyfried shares. “When I am at work, I’m having a great time – and then really f***ing great s*** happens [when]

people see your work and they want to give you an award for it, or a nomination for it.”

Seyfried says “nothing can crush her” unless it involves her family

Amanda Seyfried has been married to her husband Thomas Sadoski since 2017. The two share two children together. Seyfried tells Net-A-Porter that having children shared her perspective on her work and she feels “uncrushable” about it. However, she did feel a sense of disappointment when she didn’t earn the role of Glinda in Wicked, which went to Ariana Grande.

“When I meet somebody who’s younger, like in their twenties, and they get rejected… by a job or something like that, it crushes them completely for a minute,” she says. “Nothing can crush me completely, when it comes to work. I’m uncrushable! Not one thing can crush my life, unless it has to do with my family.”

“[That’s] not to say that I don’t get hurt in my job. I lost out on a big role that I really wanted – [well], I thought I wanted,” Seyfried adds. “It was devastating, and it wasn’t for any other reason than I really felt like it was right. But that doesn’t take away from my confidence at all. Obviously, being a parent changes your perspective on things, but it’s not just that. It’s finally coming to the point of, it’s OK to be proud of your work. It’s OK to be proud, it’s OK to have confidence – it’s actually really important.”

Amanda Seyfried enjoys being on her farm with her husband and two kids

When Amanda Seyfried isn’t working, she is hanging out on her farm in upstate New York with her husband and children. She recently added two new additions: a pool and a donkey named Gus.

“I’ve always wanted a donkey, and I finally got my donkey,” Seyfried explains. “A lot of animals have respect for them – you can see it. He’s un-f***-with-able.”

