AMAs 2022: Bad Bunny Could Tie a Record Shared by Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston

In just a few short years, Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny has gone from bagging groceries at a local supermarket to being a world-famous performer. At the 2022 American Music Awards, the “Titi Me Preguntó” rapper leads the pack in total number of nominations, and could even set a record long held by music legends Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.

Bad Bunny is nominated for eight AMAs in 2022

Bad Bunny got his first American Music Award in 2019 after the release of his 2018 debut studio album X100pre. The following year, he released three albums and made an appearance with Shakira at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. YHLQMDLG and Las Que No Iban a Salir were nominated for Favorite Latin Album that year; YHLQMDLG took home the award. In 2021, he won the awards for Best Latin Male Artist and the Favorite Latin Album award for his 2020 album El Último Tour del Mundo.

His record-breaking 2022 album Un Verano Sin Ti solidified Bad Bunny’s spot as one of the hottest names in music. At the 2022 American Music Awards, Bad Bunny earned eight total nominations. As a performer, he’s nominated for Artist of the Year, Favorite Touring Artist, Favorite Male Pop Artist, and Favorite Male Latin Artist. Un Verano Sin Ti is up for both Favorite Pop Album and Favorite Latin Album. His smash single “Me Porto Bonito,” which reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, earned nods for Favorite Music Video and Favorite Latin Song.

He could tie a record shared by Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston

Bad Bunny could potentially make history at the 2022 American Music Awards. With eight total nominations to his name, he has the possibility to tie a record shared by Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston.

If Bad Bunny wins every category he’s nominated in, he’ll tie Jackson and Houston for the most AMAs won in a single year. He would also make history as the first non-English-speaking artist to achieve that feat.

Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift are behind Bad Bunny in nominations

With eight total nominations, Bad Bunny goes in to the 2022 American Music Awards with the most nods to his name. Behind him are Beyoncé, Drake, and Taylor Swift, who each have six nominations this year. Beyoncé released her album Renaissance and Drake released his album Honestly, Nevermind in the summer of 2022. Taylor Swift released her re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version) in November 2021, and it continues to earn her award nominations and wins.

Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd are behind them, with five nominations each. Adele released her album 30, her first since 2015’s 25, in November 2021. The Weeknd released his album Dawn FM in early January 2022, while Harry Styles released his album Harry’s House in May 2022.

The American Music Awards will broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Sunday, November 20.

