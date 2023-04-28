‘The Amazing Race’ Has Strict Rules About Money, But Bartering Is OK

The Amazing Race requires contestants to travel all over the world, which means money is an essential part of the show. In order for the race to be fair and interesting, there are strict rules contestants have to follow regarding how much money they can use and how they can obtain more money if needed.

Contestants do not use their own money during the race

The show does not allow contestants to use their own money. Rather, each team is given a set amount at the beginning of each leg. That will allow them to cover the essentials needed, such as food and transportation. The amount will vary depending on the leg–it has been reported that it is anywhere from $1 to $500.

“We have figured out how much the taxi might cost, or a bus or train ticket,” co-creator Elise Doganieri told People. “So we give them just enough money for that leg, and they have to be very careful not to overspend.”

Any money they have left over will roll over into the next leg, so it pays to be frugal. When contestants had to book their own flights, TARFlies shared that contestants did not use their “leg money” for that. Rather, they would buy plane tickets using the production crew’s credit card.

However, contestants were only allowed to buy economy tickets. But there were some exceptions–such as if an airline sold business class tickets at economy prices. Teams also could only buy as many tickets as they needed (usually two for the contestants themselves and two for their crew). They were not allowed to buy up all the tickets for one flight to keep other teams away.

What happens if contestants run out of money?

If contestants overspend and no longer have money left, there are some ways for them to overcome this hurdle.

It seems contestants used to beg for money, but according to People, this is not allowed anymore. However, they can barter with locals for goods and services. Doganieri explained, “They can say, ‘I’ve got this cool necklace! If I give you this necklace, can you drive me to …’”

TARFlies also shared that, in extreme circumstances, contestants can ask for money from the crew’s emergency fund. It is rumored to have $200.

How much money do contestants win?

Each season, the winning team goes home with $1 million. According to Mic, the second-place team gets $25,000, while the third-place team gets $10,000. Teams that were eliminated before the finale also walk away with some money. It has been reported that last-place contestants get about $1,500.

This is, of course, not taking into account other prizes contestants sometimes win when they finish a leg in first place, such as cars and vacations.

Additionally, the experience of being on The Amazing Race and getting to travel the world with all their expenses paid for is worth it for many contestants, no matter which place they end up in.