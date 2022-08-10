‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date, Title, and Cast

American Horror Stories has another new horror story to share this week. The second season of the American Horror Story spinoff anthology series has been a hit with fans so far, and many viewers can’t wait to learn more about the next episode. The show is notoriously secretive about episode details before they premiere, but we do know some of what to expect from American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 4. Check out a recap for the previous episode below and find out the release date, title, and cast of episode 4.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 3, “Drive.”]

‘American Horror Stories’ | FX

‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Episode 3 recap: ‘Drive’

Episode 3, “Drive,” puts an interesting spin on an urban legend. Bella Thorne stars as Marci, a woman who loves to party at local clubs every night. And despite reports of missing clubgoers, Marci isn’t afraid to keep her nightlife going. That is, until someone follows her home from the club one night. The mystery driver honks and flashes their high beams at Marci and even slams into her a few times. She manages to lose the driver, but the incident haunts her for the rest of the week.

The next night, Marci sees the same car at the club. She takes note of the license plate and looks up the owner, a man named Paul (Nico Greetham), later deciding to follow him around. She follows him to his home that night and confronts him. According to Paul, he was only trying to warn Marci that someone was in her backseat and could have killed her. Then, the big twist comes.

Marci injects Paul with something to knock him out. He awakens in her lair, and she explains that the person in her backseat was actually her victim. She kidnaps “entitled” clubgoers and kills them because she was made fun of in school for a large birthmark on her face. Marci wanted to find Paul and make sure he didn’t see anything suspicious.

Marci’s husband, Chaz (Anthony De La Torre), is totally open to this and even buries the bodies, although he’s been expressing concern for her. Hoping to save her marriage, Marci invites Chaz to help her finish off their next victim: Marci’s former friend, Piper (Billie Bodega).

‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Episode 4 release date and title

The next thrilling episode of American Horror Stories arrives on Thursday, Aug. 11. Hulu typically releases new episodes at 12 a.m. PT. For fans on the east coast, that will be 3 a.m.

According to IMDb, American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 4 is titled “Milkmaids.” Surprisingly, the episode listing includes a description, albeit a very vague one: “An outcast risks everything to save her town from devastation.”

As longtime fans of American Horror Story know, that description could pretty much mean anything. So, we’ll have to wait and see what episode 4 is really about when it drops on Hulu.

‘AHS’ Installment 2 Episode 4 cast list

Welcome to the village. Let us get you acquainted. Episode 4 of FX’s American Horror Stories is streaming tomorrow only on @hulu. #AHStories pic.twitter.com/kpITk4rJYf — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 10, 2022

American Horror Stories revealed the cast of season 2 episode 4 in a tweet on Wednesday, Aug. 10, as seen above. It stars AHS alum Cody Fern, who previously appeared in American Horror Story: Apocalypse, 1984, and Double Feature. Addison Timlin, Julia Schlaepfer, Seth Gabel (who previously played Jeffrey Dahmer in AHS: Hotel), and Ian Sharkey also star.

New episodes of American Horror Stories drop every Thursday on Hulu.

