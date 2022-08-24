‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date, Title, and Cast

American Horror Stories fans can tune into another brand new horrifying tale this week. The American Horror Story spinoff impressed many viewers with season 2 episode 5, and it sounds like another hit is on its way. Here’s what to know about American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 6, including the release date, title, and cast. Plus, check out a recap of episode 5.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 5, “Bloody Mary.”]

‘American Horror Stories’ | FX

‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Episode 5 recap: ‘Bloody Mary’

Season 2 episode 5 centers on another urban legend: Bloody Mary. According to the legend, a spirit known as Bloody Mary will appear in a mirror when someone chants her name three times in a dimly-lit room. She can grant the person a wish and see their future, but she’ll ask for something in return. If the person doesn’t fulfill her request, Bloody Mary will claw their eyes out.

During a sleepover, Elise (Raven Scott), her little sister Bianca (Quvenzhané Wallis), and friends Lena (Kyanna Simone) and Maggie (Kyla Drew) decide to summon Bloody Mary (Dominique Jackson). The spirit appears and offers to grant each of them a wish if they ruin the lives of other people. Bianca can get into Yale if she accuses her guidance counselor of being a predator; Lena can become cheer captain if she drops the current captain from the pyramid, paralyzing her; Maggie can get her ex-boyfriend back if she uploads nude photos and videos of his current girlfriend online. Elise wants wealth and a better life away from her neglectful mother, but she keeps her task a secret.

The girls refuse to do what Bloody Mary says, but she haunts them in every reflection they see, showing them terrifying images. Elise encourages everyone to stick to their morals while she finds another solution. However, she takes too long, and Lena and Maggie are both found dead with their eyes scratched out.

Elise can still save her sister. She studies the tale of Bloody Mary — a captured slave who killed her captors with a knife and psychokinesis — and steals the knife from the local museum. She and Bianca head to the woods where Bloody Mary was held captive. As they summon Bloody Mary again, Elise reveals that she killed Lena and Maggie to collect the blood of innocents and free the spirit to get her wish. She needs Bianca’s blood, too, but Bianca fights back and takes Elise’s blood instead.

Bianca frees Bloody Mary, but it comes at another cost: She must be the new Bloody Mary. The episode ends with Bianca trapped in a mirror forever, doomed to carry out the legend.

‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Episode 6 release date and title

The next episode of American Horror Stories arrives on Thursday, Aug. 25. As always, Hulu will release season 2 episode 6 at 12 a.m. PT, or 3 a.m. ET.

As IMDb reveals, American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 6 is titled “Facelift.” The description, although it’s vague, gives an idea of the plot: “A woman desperate to look her best does the unthinkable.” In the world of AHS, the “unthinkable” could be anything.

‘AHS’ Installment 2 Episode 6 cast

American Horror Stories shared a sneak peek at the cast via Twitter on Wednesday, as seen above. One American Horror Story veteran, Rebecca Dayan, who appeared in season 10, is featured in the cast of this episode. Meanwhile, American Crime Story actors Judith Light and Todd Waring also star. Finishing off the main cast of episode 6 are Britt Lower and Cornelia Guest.

New episodes of American Horror Stories arrive every Thursday on Hulu.

