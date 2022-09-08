‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Episode 8 Cast: Alicia Silverstone Makes Her ‘AHS’ Debut

Alicia Silverstone has officially joined the American Horror Story universe. She just made her franchise debut as a leading cast member in American Horror Stories Season 2 Episode 8. Here’s more on the episode’s stars.

Alicia Silverstone | Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Episode 8 cast includes Alicia Silverstone and an ‘AHS’ alum

The eighth and final episode of American Horror Stories Season 2 is titled “Lake.” As the one-line synopsis reads, “A mysterious drowning uncovers secrets at the bottom of a lake.” Hulu dropped the episode at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on Sept. 8.

As with every episode, American Horror Stories shared the cast list for season 2 episode 8 ahead of its release. One star that stands out is Alicia Silverstone, most known for her teenage role as Cher Horowitz in 1995’s famous coming-of-age comedy film, Clueless. Since then, Silverstone has starred in several shows and movies, including 1997’s Batman & Robin, 2001’s Braceface, and 2020’s The Baby-Sitters Club.

This isn’t Alicia Silverstone’s first foray into the horror genre

Season 2 episode 8 marks Silverstone’s first time in the American Horror Story world, but it’s not her first time in the horror genre. In fact, the actor made her film debut in the 1993 psychological thriller The Crush, in which she plays a teen girl who becomes obsessed with an older man and attacks his friends and belongings.

Silverstone took a long break from the thriller/horror genre until 2017, when she starred in The Killing of a Sacred Deer. The movie follows a cardiac surgeon whose life falls apart when he befriends a teenage boy with a sinister connection to his past.

Two years later, Silverstone starred in The Lodge, a film about a soon-to-be stepmom who becomes stranded at her fiancé’s lodge with his kids as frightening events occur. The actor’s latest horror film came earlier this year: The Requin. Silverstone stars as one-half of a couple who becomes lost at sea after a tropical storm and has to protect themselves from sharks in the water.

In an interview with Moviefone, Silverstone admitted she wasn’t a fan of shark movies herself, but she enjoyed starring in The Requin.

“The genre definitely would freak me out. I don’t like anxiety, I don’t want to be stressed. I get it every day,” she said. “But I think that if you like shark movies or you like thrilling adventure, this is the movie for that. People love being scared, frightened, and anxious. They like that. This movie does all of those things very well, I think.”

Who else is in the cast of ‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Episode 8?

Starring alongside Silverstone in “Lake” is Teddy Sears, who previously starred in American Horror Story: Murder House. He also starred in AHS creator Ryan Murphy’s other anthology series, American Crime Story. Meanwhile, Bobby Hogan is also making his AHS debut after previously appearing in SuperHero Diaries and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Fear the Walking Dead actor Heather Wynters and TV newcomer Olivia Rouyre are also in episode 8’s cast.

American Horror Stories Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu.

RELATED: ‘American Horror Stories’: Why Kristine Froseth’s Coby Looks so Familiar