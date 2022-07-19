‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 Episode Guide and Release Schedule

American Horror Story‘s spinoff series, American Horror Stories, returns to Hulu this week for season 2. Like last season, the anthology show will feature a batch of terrifying (and probably a little weird) stories. Before the premiere on July 21, here’s what to expect from American Horror Stories Season 2, including the list of episodes and their release dates.

What is ‘American Horror Stories’?

Just like the original AHS series, American Horror Stories follows an anthology format. However, instead of a new story each season, there’s an entirely new story in each episode with different cast members.

Last year, American Horror Stories Season 1 featured tales of a Christmastime serial killer, a movie that turns its viewers into hungry zombies, a demon haunting an infant, and more. Additionally, the show revisited an iconic American Horror Story location: Murder House. The season overall had mixed reviews, with some episodes receiving higher praise than others.

Several new AHS cast members appeared in Stories, including Kaia Gerber, Outer Banks star Madison Bailey, Charles Melton, and more. American Horror Story alum like Billie Lourd, Matt Bomer, and Cody Fern also starred in Stories.

“Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself,” FX said in a statement, per Deadline. “The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold.”

How many episodes are in ‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2?

American Horror Stories has kept quiet about the plots of season 2’s episodes. However, as Decider notes, we know there will be eight in total. We also know the episode titles, which could somewhat hint at the plots:

Episode 1: “Dollhouse”

Ep. 2: “Necro”

Ep. 3: “Aura”

Ep. 4: “Drive”

Ep. 5: “Bloody Mary”

Ep. 6: “Facelift”

Ep. 7: “Milkmaids”

Ep. 8: “Lake”

Many of the posters for American Horror Stories Season 2 have featured artwork of creepy, human-like dolls, so something tells us “Dollhouse” won’t exactly be about Barbies. Additionally, “Bloody Mary” is a classic sleepover game, so that will likely be the plot of episode 5.

The season 2 trailer has also offered a glimpse at what to expect from the episodes. In some scenes, Dennis O’Hare appears as a doll collector. In another moment, Bella Thorne’s character promises that a serial killer won’t stop her from living life. Check out the full trailer above.

‘American Horror Stories’ Season 2 release schedule

The first episode of American Horror Stories drops on Thursday, July 21. From there, a new episode will arrive each week on the same day. Provided there are no delays and no double-episode days, here’s what the release schedule should look like:

July 21: Episode 1

July 28: Episode 2

Aug. 4: Episode 3

Aug. 11: Episode 4

Aug. 18: Episode 5

Aug. 25: Episode 6

Sept. 1: Episode 7

Sept. 8: Episode 8, finale

American Horror Stories Season 2 premieres on Thursday, July 21, on Hulu. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates.

