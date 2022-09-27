‘American Horror Story’: Evan Peters Once Opened Up About That ‘Pretty Awkward’ Threesome Scene With Emma Roberts

Evan Peters has starred or appeared in nearly every season of the anthology TV series American Horror Story, and he often filmed with his ex-girlfriend, Emma Roberts. Peters got candid about filming a threesome scene with Roberts and another actor in season 3, frequently referred to by the show’s fandom as Coven. Here’s what Peters and show creator Ryan Murphy said about the “awkward” scene.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story star Evan Peters had a long-term, on-and-off relationship with Emma Roberts, and they were even engaged for a few years.

Although the two stars filmed several seasons of American Horror Story together, they actually met while working on the 2013 movie Adult World. They didn’t start dating until after filming had wrapped, despite having crushes on each other.

Peters and Roberts started dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2013. They broke off their engagement in 2015, only to reconcile a few months later in 2016. But in March 2019, the actors called it quits for good.

Evan Peters got candid about the ‘awkward’ threesome scene on ‘American Horror Story’ with Emma Roberts and Taissa Farmiga

In season 3 of American Horror Story, Evan Peters played a Frankenstein frat boy and Emma Roberts was cast as a glamorous and self-centered witch. They filmed a threesome scene with co-star Taissa Farmiga, who also played a witch. At the time, Roberts and Peters were just starting their years-long romance and were madly in love.

Peters opened up to Vulture in February 2014 about filming the “awkward” threesome scene with his then-girlfriend and Farmiga. When asked if it was more awkward to film a scene in which he strangles Emma’s character or the threesome scene, Peters laughed and responded, “They were both pretty awkward to shoot. The threesome scene was probably the most awkward, just because it was … bizarre. Super weird.”

He added, “But the way we did it was pretty tasteful. It calmed down a little bit from what it was. We just didn’t want to – we wanted it to be tasteful. If that could be tasteful in any way. Because Emma and I are dating and then poor Taissa [Farmiga]’s there and we had to get together and do this thing and it’s weird.”

Ryan Murphy said he was ‘worried’ about one ‘AHS’ scene between the real-life couple

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy said he was “worried” about shooting one season 3 scene between Emma Roberts and Evan Peters, but it wasn’t the threesome.

“I was worried about Evan having to strangle Emma, because they’re deeply, madly in love and dating [in real life], but they went for it and had a great time doing it,” Murphy told Entertainment Weekly in January 2014. “I was thinking that must have been so weird for him to kill his fiancée at work.

He added, “I think they both approached it in a very respectful way from the point of view of the characters. I like that whole Frankenstein ending.”

