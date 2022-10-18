‘American Horror Story: NYC’ Episode Guide, Release Schedule, and How to Watch

American Horror Story returns this week in its long-awaited 11th season. This year, the anthology series will tell a thrilling story in New York City. According to the season’s teasers, it will be unlike anything viewers have seen before, so fans won’t want to miss a single episode. Here’s everything to know about watching American Horror Story: NYC, including the episode titles, release schedule, and where to tune in.

Charlie Carver as Adam in ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ | Pari Dukovic/FX

‘American Horror Story: NYC’ synopsis and episode titles

Season 11 of American Horror Story takes place in the Big Apple in the late ‘1970s. As the premiere episode synopsis notes, “mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city” as a serial killer targets the LGBTQ community. Elsewhere, “a doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline.”

As always, American Horror Story has kept most of the season 11 plot details under wraps. But FX did share the intriguing titles for all 10 episodes (per IMDb):

Episode 1: “Something’s Coming”

Ep. 2: “Thank You For Your Service”

Ep. 3: “Smoke Signals”

Ep. 4: “Black Out”

Ep. 5: “Bad Fortune”

Ep. 6: “The Body”

Ep. 7: “The Sentinel”

Ep. 8: “Fire Island”

Ep. 9: “Requiem 1981/1987: Part 1”

Ep. 10: “Requiem 1981/1987: Part 2”

Fan-favorite AHS stars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters have not returned for New York City. However, the season’s cast does include other AHS veterans like Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare, Zachary Quinto, Leslie Grossman, Patti LuPone, and Sandra Bernhard. Newcomers Charlie Carver, Isaac Cole Powell, Joe Mantello, Russell Tovey, and Kal Penn will also appear.

‘American Horror Story: NYC’ premiere date and release schedule

Will you answer when the darkness calls? FX's AHS:NYC premieres in 4 days on FX. Stream on Hulu. #AHSNYC #AHSFX pic.twitter.com/DoUQDutcx6 — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) October 16, 2022

AHS Season 11 premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 10 p.m. ET, returning to its usual time slot. However, the release schedule for American Horror Story: NYC comes with an exciting new twist: Fans will get not one, but two episodes every week. They’ll premiere back-to-back, so fans can watch episode 2 at 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The season will run for five weeks, with the finale set for Nov. 16.

Here’s when to expect all the new episodes:

Wednesday, Oct. 19: Episodes 1 and 2

Wednesday, Oct. 26: Episodes 3 and 4

Wednesday, Nov. 2: Episodes 5 and 6

Wednesday, Nov. 9: Episodes 7 and 8

Wednesday, Nov. 16: Episodes 9 and 10

How to watch ‘American Horror Story’ Season 11

It's got a hold on you. FX’s AHS:NYC premieres 10.19 on FX. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/YoynL2B81n — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) October 1, 2022

Fans can catch the new episodes live on FX on Wednesday nights. Additionally, those who can’t make the premieres will be able to catch up via Hulu on Thursdays. The streaming service drops new episodes at 12 a.m. PT, or 3 a.m. for viewers on the east coast.

Here is the American Horror Story: NYC release schedule on Hulu:

Thursday, Oct. 20: Episodes 1 and 2

Thursday, Oct. 27: Episodes 3 and 4

Thursday, Nov. 3: Episodes 5 and 6

Thursday, Nov. 10: Episodes 7 and 8

Thursday, Nov. 17: Episodes 9 and 10

Fans will need a Hulu subscription to stream the episodes. Plans range from $7.99 per month to $69.99 per month.

