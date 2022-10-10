‘American Horror Story: NYC’: Some Fans Already Have a Bad ‘Gut Feeling’ About Season 11

American Horror Story Season 11, titled New York City (a.k.a AHS: NYC), has yet to premiere on FX. However, many fans have already braced themselves for disappointment. Details on the upcoming season only just arrived in late September despite its release date less than a month later. While some viewers have justified the last-minute marketing strategy, others are now worried it sets the tone for an overall “lazy” season. Here’s what fans had to say.

‘American Horror Story: NYC’ poster | FX

‘American Horror Story’ Season 11, ‘New York City,’ is coming soon to FX and Hulu

After several months of silence, FX finally announced the premiere date for American Horror Story Season 11 as Oct. 19. Additionally, the network unveiled the New York City theme and synopsis: “In American Horror Story: NYC, mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city. Meanwhile, a doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow’s headline.” The season will reportedly revolve around a serial killer who targets members of the LGBTQ community.

AHS Season 11 stars Joe Mantello, Billie Lourd, Zachary Quinto, Russell Tovey, Leslie Grossman, Charlie Carver, Sandra Bernhard, Isaac Powell, Denis O’Hare, and Patti LuPone. Since the release date announcement, FX has gradually unveiled character posters and other promotional images.

With less than 10 days to go until the premiere, there’s no official trailer at the time of this writing. However, a teaser video (seen below) promises “the deadliest year” and “a season like no other.” The video features lots of leather and spikes, plus scenes at a subway station and a nightclub.

Many fans are worried ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ will disappoint

While many American Horror Story fans are thrilled to finally have the details on the new season, some are also cautious about getting their hopes up. One fan recently took to Reddit to share their bad “gut feeling” about season 11, sparking a discussion about what the installment might hold.

“I guess the absolute lack of promo until the last minute makes me feel like they know it’s bad and are trying to hide it. Additionally, the marketing for this season they do have is extremely underwhelming. It just feels lazy. I’m hoping for the best and absolutely will be tuning in, but preparing for the worst. Is anybody else feeling this way?” the fan wrote.

Other AHS fans chimed in with similar thoughts, with one noting that this season’s theme is “uninteresting.” One person said they didn’t plan on tuning in this season, while another predicted many people would “hate watch” season 11. Many users agreed that some recent seasons have been lackluster, which leaves little hope for this season. For some, it’s also the lack of fan-favorite AHS stars like Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Jessica Lange.

“It honestly feels like they gave up on the show, and now they’re just putting in the bare minimum effort until it dies. Sad to see,” another user added.

Others feel more optimistic about season 11

Like you've never seen it before. FX’s AHS:NYC premieres 10.19 on FX. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/SYLcKIAzvP — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) October 3, 2022

On the other hand, many fans are staying positive about the new season. One fan noted that it’s too early to tell how the season will go. Meanwhile, others said the marketing timeline makes sense given the summer filming schedule.

“As someone who loved [season 10,] Double Feature, I’m equally concerned and intrigued. The promo has been nonexistent and there’s no Sarah or Evan, but we’re also getting the return of Zachary Quinto and a two-part finale. This season could go either way tbh but I remain optimistic,” one person wrote.

American Horror Story: NYC premieres on Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET on FX, with next-day streaming available on Hulu.

