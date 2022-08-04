‘American Horror Story’: Sarah Paulson Addresses Return in Future Seasons, ‘Let Someone Else Scream’

As one of the longest-running American Horror Story cast members, Sarah Paulson has become an icon for Ryan Murphy’s anthology series. She has remained loyal to the show since 2011, expertly portraying several different characters in the last decade. Unfortunately, there may come a time when Paulson must step away from the world of AHS, but is that any time soon? In a recent interview, Sarah Paulson addressed her plans to return to American Horror Story in the future.

‘American Horror Story’ star Sarah Paulson | Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Sarah Paulson has starred in almost every season of ‘American Horror Story’

Paulson’s AHS career began with season 1, Murder House. She continued to appear in consecutive seasons called Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, and Apocalypse. In some seasons, Paulson even portrayed multiple different characters. The actor took a break from AHS in season 9, 1984, but returned for season 10, Double Feature. In addition to American Horror Story, Paulson has starred in Murphy’s other projects, including American Crime Story and Ratched.

While Paulson sat out of AHS: 1984, she made it clear at the time that her absence wasn’t for any negative reason. On the contrary, the American Crime Story star admitted that she’d love to participate in AHS as long as possible.

“One time, I said I’d like it to be vampires in space when I’m 99, and I hope the show is still going then,” she once told Variety.

Now, however, Paulson isn’t so sure about her long-term future with American Horror Story.

Sarah Paulson shared whether she’ll return for more seasons of ‘American Horror Story’

In a more recent interview with Variety, Sarah Paulson addressed her potential return to American Horror Story in the upcoming 11th season and beyond. Season 11 is set to debut this fall, but the theme and cast list are still under wraps. Paulson didn’t confirm or deny her participation in season 11, but she did admit that she’s considered slowing down her AHS roles.

“It’s not that I’m not open to it. I’m always open to it, but I feel like I’ve been doing it for a long time, and people might start getting sick of me in that world,” Paulson said. “Let someone else scream and run and cry for a second. Other people can do that too!”

Additionally, Paulson said her “nervous system” could use a break once in a while.

“There was a time when I was younger when I was like, ‘I can do this all night. I love it!’ Now I’m like, ‘Momma’s tired!'” she added.

Sarah Paulson says she’s looking for something ‘new’

Sarah Paulson will star in the Hulu horror movie Dust, which focuses on a woman facing dangerous dust storms who must keep her family safe.https://t.co/8J5Th5cep5 pic.twitter.com/UQqATL22xs — Screen Rant (@screenrant) July 26, 2022

With that said, Paulson isn’t ready to halt her career entirely. In fact, she just recently signed onto her next horror project at Hulu: Dust. According to Deadline, the film will follow “a woman who is trapped by increasingly perilous dust storms and is haunted by her past encounters with a threatening presence and takes extraordinary measures to protect her family.”

Paulson explained to Variety that she now focuses on “new” ideas when checking out scripts.

“I’m looking for new experiences and looking to collaborate in new ways with young filmmakers,” Paulson said. “I’m interested in this idea of being the old lady on the set.”

American Horror Story Season 11 does not yet have an exact premiere date. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates.

