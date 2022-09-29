‘American Horror Story’ Season 11: Premiere Date, Cast, and Everything We Know About ‘AHS: NYC’

American Horror Story is officially taking on the Concrete Jungle. FX has finally announced the premiere date and theme for American Horror Story Season 11, titled New York City. Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long at all to see the anthology series’ newest twisted tale. Here’s when to watch AHS: NYC, plus everything else we know about the upcoming season.

‘American Horror Story’ Season 11: New York City official poster | FX

FX unveiled the date and title along with some eerie posters on Sept. 29. American Horror Story Season 11 has a premiere date of Oct. 19, returning to its usual Wednesday night slot on FX. The premiere night will have double the horror with two episodes. Fans will be available to stream the show the next day on Hulu.

The New York City announcement came with two pieces of artwork. One shows a person from behind as they wear black fishnet tights and a leather bodysuit. Interestingly, they also have spikes coming out of their neck and arms, as well as sharp claws. The person bends backward and glares at the camera. Meanwhile, the second poster shows another spiked and muscular figure wearing wrist cuffs, a metal ribcage, and a spiked helmet with moose antlers.

Who’s in the cast of ‘American Horror Story: NYC’?

Succumb to your primal instincts. FX's AHS:NYC premieres 10.19 on FX. Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/sVJRnyPs6e — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) September 29, 2022

According to TVLine, viewers can expect some familiar faces in the American Horror Story Season 11 cast. Zachary Quinto has finally returned after starring in seasons 1 and 2, Murder House and Asylum. Meanwhile, Denis O’Hare, who recently appeared in the spinoff series American Horror Stories, also makes his return. Billie Lourd, Charlie Carver, Leslie Grossman, Joe Mantello, Isaac Powell, Patti LuPone, and Sandra Bernhard will appear, as well. Details on their characters are still under wraps.

‘American Horror Story: New York City’ possible synopsis

not American Horror Story: Pose ? https://t.co/xrV1yeFWCm — Polly Anna ??‍♀️ (@JazzCochina) September 27, 2022

American Horror Story has yet to reveal the official plot of New York City. However, earlier this week, a rumored synopsis found its way onto social media. The fan-run American Horror Story news account AHS_Source shared the synopsis, along with several posters and the theme, on Twitter.

“American Horror Story: New York City takes place in the late 1970s in NYC, and centers around a group of LGBTQ individuals targeted by a serial killer. It also covers many other themes, including the AIDS crisis, NYC blackout, and famous NYC serial killers,” the description reads.

FX chairman John Landgraf did previously confirm that season 11 would not follow the same format as season 10, which combined two separate stories into one season.

“What I can tell you is that the concept for Season 11 is one story,” Landgraf told The Wrap. “It actually takes place in different timelines but it’s one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle, and an end, like many of the prior stories.”

For those new to the world of American Horror Story, the anthology series was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk in 2011. It takes place in a new location with a new story and new characters every season, but cast members like Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters have appeared in almost every installment. Previous seasons include:

Murder House (Season 1)

Asylum (Season 2)

Coven (Season 3)

Freak Show (Season 4)

Hotel (Season 5)

Roanoke (Season 6)

Cult (Season 7)

Apocalypse (Season 8)

1984 (Season 9)

Double Feature: Red Tide and Death Valley (Season 10)

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on American Horror Story Season 11.

