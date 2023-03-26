Many ‘American Idol’ Fans Are Fed Up with ‘Sob Story’ Audition Format — Here’s How It Should Change

American Idol is all about finding the best voices across the country — at least, that’s what it’s supposed to be about. In recent years, many fans have felt the singing competition has put more and more emphasis on the contestants’ backstories than their talent, particularly during the auditions phase. This often leads to artists who aren’t necessarily as good as their competitors moving on to Hollywood Week out of pity. Here’s what fans have said about the “sob stories” on American Idol and how this format needs to change.

‘American Idol’ entered a new era in 2018

American Idol first began on Fox back in 2002. Audiences loved the auditions phase because it showcased a mix of raw talent and entertainment from contestants, both good and, well, really bad. Original judges Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson gave honest criticism, no matter how harsh it might have seemed. As the years went on, the judges’ panel changed, but this format remained the same for 15 seasons.

Then, American Idol said goodbye for two years. Things felt different when it returned on ABC in 2018. New judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan weren’t so harsh, which isn’t a bad thing — bullying isn’t required to make good reality TV. But for a show that was supposed to be about amateur talent, Idol seemed to ramp up the “sob story” factor to bring in viewers instead. These days, six seasons into Idol’s ABC era, the two-hour audition episodes only show about 10 to 12 contestants each because most of the time is taken up by backstory.

Many ‘American Idol’ fans say they’re tired of ‘sob stories’ being the focus of auditions

In a Reddit discussion about the “sob stories” of American Idol, many fans agreed that they’ve gone way overboard in recent seasons. As the original poster pointed out, some contestants seem to only get through “based on how much trauma they’ve sustained.” Some viewers are so fed up that they only watch episodes via streaming or recording so they can fast-forward to the actual singing. Others refuse to watch auditions altogether.

“I’m just waiting for Hollywood Week. I don’t bother with the audition episodes because it’s become mostly about the sob stories and the actual singing kind of seems like an afterthought,” one fan wrote.

“So glad I’m not the only one who thinks about this. Most annoying part of the show. And people with average voices and bad auditions make it through because of their sob story. It’s a singing competition and they should keep it that way,” another user added.

‘American Idol’ needs to put the talent first and the backstories second

American Idol shouldn’t ignore its contestants’ backstories completely. They can make an artist more relatable to viewers, which is part of what makes an “Idol.” Plus, for many singers, how they got to where they are is a huge deal that should be celebrated. However, a bit of reformatting might be in order for the audition episodes.

Instead of introducing a singer’s story first, Idol should start with the auditions and what the judges’ have to say. Then, maybe after the judges vote, they can get into a brief overview of what led them to the audition. Not only does this eliminate the “pity” vote from the judges, but it also puts the focus back on the contestants’ voices. Their stories can unfold even more as the competition goes on.

“Imagine hearing an amazing contestant sing for two months and then finding out that pre-Idol they were living on the streets,” one fan wrote in the thread. “The writing and the drama the show is trying to create would just be so much better in this format, and the results would have more legitimacy in the public’s eyes. No one could say ‘he got there because of his story.’ They’d say ‘wow, he got there despite his story.'”

Some fans don’t mind the ‘sob story’ audition format

On the other hand, some fans enjoy hearing the contestants’ stories in their auditions. As one user pointed out, they often serve as an inspiration to viewers. To some fans, the stories also make the show feel more authentic. Finally, in today’s social media landscape, American Idol needs something to stand out. One fan wrote:

“They are trying to humanize people to make a story relatable so you can go on a journey in hopes it brings something new to the table that you can’t find anywhere else. Let’s be honest, we can all find in seconds a better singer online, but what we can’t easily find is a full package, someone willing to go the distance and sing and be vulnerable in front of America all while being an anxious hot mess and a camera in your face and probably no sleep! While I miss the Kelly [Clarkson] days, I respect what they are trying to do to keep the show going.”

American Idol Season 21 will soon enter Hollywood Week, where the contestants are really put to the test. New episodes air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with next-day streaming available on Hulu.