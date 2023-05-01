‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan Cried After 1 Surprising Contestant’s Performance: ‘You’re Why ‘American Idol’ Works’

American Idol’s April 30 episode saw the reveal of the show’s top 10 contestants, and while some were thrilled with who went through, others were disappointed in the two contestants left behind. Regardless, the judges loved every performance. The contestants took on advice from former Idol star Adam Lambert, who has made quite a career for himself and credited the show for giving him his start. The singers sang rock and roll hits that fit their voice, with one contestant’s performance even making Luke Bryan cry.

Spoilers ahead!

Lionel Richie, Ryan Seacrest, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan on ‘American Idol’ | Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty Images

‘American Idol’ sent two contestants home on April 30

The show must go on, and Nutsa’s performance of the same name (the iconic queen song) did not earn her a spot in the show’s top 10. Though she spared no power note and the judges loved her intensity, she didn’t capture America’s vote and was in the show’s bottom three before Mary Beth Byrd snuck into the top 10. Alongside Nutsa was Lucy Love, who sang Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long,” which Richie absolutely loved.

Admittedly, it’s hard to understand why these two contestants, who both were saved by the judges last week after missing the top 12, once again did not earn America’s vote. Nutsa had a slip-up in the Hollywood week rounds when she opted to sleep rather than rehearse, which might have left a bad taste in some viewers’ mouths, but nonetheless, she’s proven herself each week. And last night, Lucy Love’s “All Night Long” showed not only her vocals with plenty of on-key runs, but also her ability to enjoy herself on stage and connect with the audience. Ultimately, after 22 million total votes, both women went home.

Megan Danielle on ‘American Idol’ on April 30 | Eric McCandless/ABC/Getty Images

Megan Danielle’s ‘American Idol’ performance made Luke Bryan cry

There were hardly any performance flops last night, with everyone showcasing their talent in the best way. But one performance stood out among the rest for country star Luke Bryan; Megan Danielle’s performance of Bonnie Raitt’s “Angel From Montgomery” brought tear’s to the Idol judge’s eyes. She kept the performance slow after previously going a more upbeat route — until Adam Lambert suggested she pull it back a bit to showcase her unique vocals and bring some emotion to the song.

“I’m a mess,” Bryan said when her song ended. “I’m so emotional about what you just did because what you just did will stand up in any room around the world; at the Grammy’s, any award show I’ve ever been to … You are the reason American Idol works.”

Lionel Richie and Katy Perry loved the song as well, with Richie following Bryan’s message with, “Ditto. It was just a stellar performance,” and Perry noting that she “finally” believes in Megan Danielle “100 percent.”

Other performers the judges adored last night include Wé Ani, who sang Etta James’ “Something’s Got a Hold on Me,” as well as Iam Tongi, who sang Sam Cooke’s Bring it On Home to Me,” both of which were met with wild applause from the audience.