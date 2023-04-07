‘American Idol’: 5 Strict Rules Contestants Must Follow or Risk Getting Disqualified

Any competition must have rules, and American Idol is no exception. From the time contestants audition all the way to the season finale, they must agree to and adhere to a set of rules in order to keep things fair and avoid controversy (although American Idol has had its share of controversies over the years). A handful of contestants have been disqualified in the past for breaking these rules. Here are some examples.

Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Iam Tongi on ‘American Idol’ | Eric McCandless/ABC

‘American Idol’ contestants must be within the age limits

The minimum and maximum age requirements on American Idol have changed over the years. Idol used to be open to anyone between the ages of 16 and 24. Then, the age range opened up, so anyone between 15 and 28 years old could audition.

This is a strict rule on American Idol, so anyone caught lying about their age will be disqualified, no matter how well they can sing. Delano Cagnolatti was removed from the competition in season 1 because he was 29 years old, not 23 like he told producers.

Contestants must disclose any criminal record

Those who wish to audition for American Idol must disclose their criminal record to producers. Having a criminal record doesn’t necessarily mean a contestant won’t be allowed on the show, as minor crimes might be overlooked. However, those who have a history of violent crimes are not allowed to participate. Additionally, those who do not inform producers of their charges will be disqualified.

Finalist Jermaine Jones was removed from the competition because he had pending criminal charges the producers were not aware of. Season 2’s Jaered Andrews and season 9’s Corey Clark were also disqualified because of their criminal records.

Prior recording contracts are not allowed on ‘American Idol’

American Idol has strict rules about contracts while contestants are on the show. In the past, contestants could not have any other recording contracts at the time of their audition. Season 9’s Chris Golightly was disqualified for having a contract when he auditioned.

However, per the 2021 eligibility requirements, that has changed. Now, those who wish to audition can have a contract as long as it does not interfere with full participation in the show. Additionally, contestants must disclose the agreement to producers. They must also be able to end the contracts or agree not to renew them if they reach the semi-finals, as the prize for winning American Idol is a recording contract.

‘American Idol’ hopefuls cannot run for public office

The eligibility requirements also state that contestants cannot be a candidate for public office at the time of their audition. They must also agree to not run for public office until one year after their time on American Idol ends. This rule is common in competition shows, including The Voice.

Fun fact: American Idol alum Clay Aiken ran for Congress in 2014 and 2022.

Relationships with the judges are not allowed

This may seem obvious, but American Idol contestants should not have any romantic relationships with the judges. It became an official rule on American Idol when Corey Clark claimed that he had an affair with judge Paula Abdul during his time on the show. Abdul denied the claim and there was no evidence to support it, but Idol cracked down on making sure those claims didn’t happen again.

The rule also extends to having family members or other connections with employees of any American Idol production company, according to the eligibility requirements. Basically, there can be no conflicts of interest.

New episodes of American Idol air on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Next-day streaming is also available on Hulu.