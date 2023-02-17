‘American Idol’: Ryan Seacrest and the Judges Show Their ‘Fun’ Side in Hilarious New Blooper Reel

As American Idol fans anticipate the show’s return to ABC, they can check out a hilarious blooper reel of host Ryan Seacrest and the judges. The stars showed off their playful rapport in a video shared on social media ahead of the upcoming premiere.

The hit singing competition has undergone several transformations over the decades since it debuted. But the current configuration of judges makes fans happy, as they’ve shared that sentiment in anticipation of the new season.

What to expect when ‘American Idol’ returns to ABC on Feb. 19, 2023

TV Guide reports that Ryan Seacrest is back as host, which shouldn’t surprise anyone. He’s held the job since the show premiered in 2002. It’s going into its 21st season and has taken on a few configurations over two decades.

The early days of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson as judges are long gone. Then, the show was the most-watched on primetime for eight consecutive years and launched careers for season four winner Carrie Underwood, season one winner Kelly Clarkson, and season three winner Jennifer Hudson.

Now, judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are returning for their sixth consecutive season. They’ve held their seats since the show moved to ABC after leaving Fox and going on a two-year hiatus.

‘American Idol’ blooper reel can hold eager fans over until the premiere of the new season

Is it possible for Katy, Luke, Lionel, and Ryan to have any more fun?! Check out these bloopers from our marketing shoot. #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/LsXod7lcNX — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 15, 2023

On the social media accounts for American Idol, eager fans can catch a blooper reel from a marketing shoot for the new season featuring Seacrest and the judges. The video strings together clips of the stars cracking up, and the caption asks, “Is it possible for Katy, Luke, Lionel, and Ryan to have any more fun?!”

“The party lasted all night long,” Richie jokes before adding, “I had to say it.”

The quick preview was enough to get watchers hyped, and a recurring feeling shared on Instagram was, “Can’t wait!”

One fan wrote, “Katy is such a mood,” and another noted, “Katy’s laugh always gets me.”

Someone else said they’d like this season to take a new direction, sharing, “I think it would be wonderful if contestants would sing Lionel Richie songs… they are soooo great”

The ‘American Idol’ judges don’t always agree

This show really cuts down how much @lukebryanonline @lionelrichie and I fight each other when deliberating ? #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/ZWYoADsrJO — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 24, 2020

Of course, the judges are bound to encounter a disagreement sooner or later because they can’t have fun all the time — even with their impressive salaries.

While preparing for the start of a new season in 2018, Richie told People he was preparing to defend himself. “As we get closer to the real deal, I can almost feel that we’re going to be able to voice our opinions,” he explained before joking, “I’m bringing my mace!”

“We’ll each have different people that we’re rooting for I’m sure,” Perry added. “But the great thing is that America is really the one that chooses so that’s exciting.”

Bryan once confessed that Perry has a secret trick for winning arguments, which he shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Richie said he encourages the country star to “stand [his] ground” against the pop singer, but Bryan asked, “Have you ever seen Katy flutter her eyelashes?”