‘American Murder: The Family Next Door’: Chris Watts Lost His Prison Email Account After Allegedly Corresponding With His Former Mistress

In August 2018, Shanann Watts and her two daughters went missing. The news story that gripped the nation unfolded in a way no one could have ever expected. At the center of the tragedy was Watts’ husband.

Serving a life sentence at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wisconsin, Chris Watts is still finding a way to get in trouble, including his infamous mistress.

Chris Watts’ affair and the tragic actions to follow

How killer Chris Watts hid an affair with a co-worker from his wife Shan'ann. https://t.co/KseVyjfZGY pic.twitter.com/Y9EAVjxa0E — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) November 30, 2018

When Shanann’s friend showed up at her house the infamous morning she went missing, something was off. A frenzy ensued as the Colorado community searched for the mom and her daughters. What nobody knew at the time was that Chris had already murdered his pregnant wife and two daughters.

When Chris was brought in by the police for questioning, he adamantly stated that he had never cheated on his wife. Of course, this was just one of the many lies the murdering husband was feeding those around him.

On August 15, 2018, Chris completed a polygraph test that indicated just how dishonest he was being. When pressed by investigators, Chris backtracked and revealed, despite what he said earlier, that he cheated on Shanann.

Nichol Kessinger was the woman Chris was cheating on his wife with, and thanks to Kessinger, investigators already knew about the affair. Seeing things quickly begin to unravel when Chris asked to speak to his father, the truth slowly but surely started to emerge.

Chris Watts at his sentencing hearing in 2018 | RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

“How?” and “Why?’ were the two questions on just about everyone’s mind, and the relationship with his secret lover seemed to put things into a clearer perspective. When Chris Watts confessed and revealed where he put the bodies of his loved ones, the pursuit for justice took off quickly.

Just a few months after the tragedy, in November of 2018, Chris was sentenced to life in prison, but surprisingly, or maybe not, he continued to communicate with the woman he seemingly killed his whole family for.

How Chris Watts lost his prison email account

Chris Watts sentenced to life in prison for murder of pregnant wife, daughters https://t.co/tMxaXVToDR pic.twitter.com/woDPKJFgPs — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) November 19, 2018

Chris Watts met Kessinger through work, and even though they only dated each other briefly, the investigation proved the pair were quite close. Of course, partially thanks to Kessinger, authorities were able to catch on to Watts’ deceitful ways quickly.

When news broke that Chris murdered his family, for obvious reasons, Kessinger and Chris’s relationship ended, or so it seemed. David Carter, a fellow inmate, recently revealed that Chris shared that his infamous mistress had reached out to Chris. Writing under a different name, Chris relayed that Kessinger got in touch with the murderer to clear some things up.

When prison authorities found out, Chris’ email account had been suspended, and he was forbidden to continue contacting his former mistress. Though Chris’ hasn’t spoken on the matter, many find the whole thing very unsettling yet curious. Daily Mail outlined the known details around the peculiar revelation.

Where is Nichol Kessinger now?

After Murdering His Wife and Daughters, Chris Watts Texted Mistress Saying 'I Didn't Hurt My Family' https://t.co/aHa39rR87C — People (@people) March 15, 2022

Estimated to be 33 years old at the time, there isn’t much known about Kessinger’s current whereabouts, and there is a reason for that. Following the very public trial of Chris, Kessinger put in a request to legally change her name. The public knows that she no longer lives in Arvada, Colorado, but her current whereabouts are unknown.

Regardless of why Kessinger might have reached out to Chris, hopefully, the former mistress can move on under her new identity.

