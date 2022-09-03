‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby’s Confusing First Date With Her Now-Fiance, Jeremy Scheuch

Fans of American Pickers love seeing star Danielle Colby find treasures on the reality show. And likely, many were excited to hear that she’s tying the knot for a third time. Danielle Colby recently gave some details about the relationship, including her confusing first date with her fiance, Jeremy Scheuch.

‘American Pickers’ star Danielle Colby’s romantic history

Colby was previously married to Chad Cushman. The couple shares two children: son Miles and daughter Memphis. Colby and Cushman divorced in 2012.

After splitting with her first husband, Colby met Alexandre De Meyer, a French designer. The pair connected in 2011 when he was hired to create a logo for her boutique, 4 Miles 2 Memphis.

The two soon started dating, and they tied the knot in 2015 on Valentine’s Day. Colby and De Meyer settled in Chicago, where they lived with her children with Strong and a niece. However, the marriage didn’t last long, and the pair separated soon after.

Danielle Colby ‘didn’t know’ her first date with fiance Jeremy Scheuch was a date

Now, Colby is ready to get married again. This time, the entrepreneur is set to wed longtime-boyfriend Jeremy Scheuch. The pair have been together since 2017, and Colby recently shared the story behind the couple’s first date.

Both Colby and Scheuch shared the same selfie of the couple with an oceanfront view. Scheuch captioned his post (via The Sun), “7 years ago today, on Valentine’s Day, I took this woman on a date to see Fleetwood Mac. We’re still going strong. Next year we’re getting married.”

Colby also recalled the couple’s first date, writing, “I didn’t know it was a date when I agreed to go but it was the best choice I ever made! I remember telling my niece we were going to see Fleetwood Mac on Valentines Day and she said, ‘yeah…that’s a date.'”

The engagement was announced in 2020. Colby posted, “I did a thing! After almost 6 long years, I finally made an honest man out of my king @jscheuch. Feel free to head over to Patreon and watch the proposal video for yourself, I actually proposed to him on my birthday while we were filming my birthday burlesque show!”

What other projects is Danielle Colby working on?

So excited to announce I will be performing with my dear friend @Sio_Bast at an official @RiotFest Late Night Aftershow in Chicago at @theemptybottle on September 16th! Tickets on sale tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. CDT! https://t.co/ntBM2bMVmg pic.twitter.com/ncgIJUmpNk — Danielle Colby (@daniellecolby) August 10, 2022

Colby was friends with American Pickers star Mike Wolfe for ten years before the show was developed. Once it was sold to the History Channel, Wolfe asked Colby to join the show and run the Antique Archaeology front office.

In addition to her work on American Pickers and with her own boutique, Colby is also a successful burlesque performer. While still living with her family in Chicago, she happened to see a show and was hooked.

Colby created her own professional burlesque troupe, Burlesque Le Moustache, where she performed alongside eight other dancers under the name Dannie Diesel. In 2014, Colby opened her own burlesque academy in Chicago, called Dannie Diesel’s Bump ‘n’ Grind Academy.

From reality TV, to burlesque dancing, American Pickers fans love Colby’s one-of-a-kind style, and are happy she has found love again!

