‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby and Her Daughter, Memphis, Use Her OnlyFans Money to Save for College

Danielle Colby is a fan favorite of American Pickers viewers, but the reality TV star has plenty of other irons in the fire. Colby and her daughter Memphis both have their own OnlyFans accounts, and Memphis has big plans for her earnings.

A look at Danielle Colby’s personal life

Danielle Colby of ‘American Pickers’ | The History Channel

Memphis is Colby’s second child with her first husband, Chad Cushman. The former couple also shares a son, Miles, 25. After Colby and Cushman’s divorce, the American Pickers star got married to designer Alexandre De Meyer. The pair split in 2015.

Colby recently revealed her engagement to longtime boyfriend Jeremy Scheuch. The engagement was announced in 2020.

She posted on Instagram (via the Sun), “I did a thing! After almost 6 long years, I finally made an honest man out of my king @jscheuch. Feel free to head over to Patreon and watch the proposal video for yourself, I actually proposed to him on my birthday while we were filming my birthday burlesque show!”

In addition to her reality TV role, Colby also runs her own boutique, 4 Miles 2 Memphis, and a burlesque school in Chicago, called Dannie Diesel’s Bump ‘n’ Grind Academy.

Danielle Colby’s daughter Memphis’ plans for OnlyFans earnings

Memphis, 21, seems to have her mom’s work ethic. She has her own OnlyFans page and reportedly makes six figures through her work on the site. In a recent Instagram Q&A, Memphis revealed her plans for all the cash she’s raking in.

A fan asked, “You save money for college? How[‘s] that?” Memphis replied, “I put away a chunk of every paycheck! Simple as that.”

She talked a little more about her career goals in a TikTok. “When I grew up thinking I was going to be a veterinarian but now I make 6 figures online,” she wrote over a video of her lip-synching lyrics to Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A Girl”: “This was never the way I planned, not my intention.”

Colby supports Memphis’ career: ‘If you’re a feminist, you have to support women in all fields of work’

American Pickers' Danielle Colby looks just like daughter Memphis in H.S. photo https://t.co/24DWotblDt — The Sun TV (@TheSunTV) September 16, 2021

Colby has no issues with her daughter’s career choices. In addition to also having her own OnlyFans page, the American Pickers star is very vocal about her support of sex workers and exotic dancers.

“Happy International Women’s Day!” she wrote in a post celebrating the holiday. “Never forget that supporting women means sex workers, adult entertainers, strippers, dancers, and all the working women at EVERY intersection, not just white, cis-gendered heteronormative womanhood.”

She continued, “If you’re a feminist, you have to support women in all fields of work. Showgirls are part of feminist history! Feminism must not only include, but also work to amplify the voices of showgirls, exotic dancers, nightclub performers, strippers and sex workers.”

“Their work is as valid as that of any other woman; and their historical struggle to own their bodies, turn them into art and express their sexuality freely set a precedent in herstory,” Colby’s caption concluded.

Colby has a lot on her plate, from appearing on American Pickers, to running her own boutique, to performing as a burlesque dancer. It looks like Memphis has inherited her mom’s work ethic as she continues to save money for college.



RELATED: How Much Money Do the Stars of ‘American Pickers’ Make?