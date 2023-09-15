'American Pie' is one of those cult-classic films that almost anyone who grew up in the 1990s has seen. The franchise went on for years, but where are the movie's actors these days?

American Pie is one of those cult classic movies that anyone who grew up in the 1990s has probably seen — many times. It was known for its humor and certainly catered to a more adult audience, but it was loaded with characters that nobody could ever forget.

While it’s been nearly 25 years since the movie was released, some of the actors have remained household names. Where is the American Pie cast today?

The ‘American Pie’ cast in 2012 | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Where is Jason Biggs today?

Jason Biggs was the film’s main star, and he went on to act in movies far beyond American Pie. There have been plenty of film sequels, and he starred in the first four movies, up until 2012. He appeared in films including Eight Below and My Best Friend’s Girl, the latter of which is where he met his now-wife, Jenny Mollen. Today, Biggs is worth about $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He’s arguably the most famous cast member to come out of American Pie besides maybe Eugene Levy.

Where is Shannon Elizabeth Fadal today?

Shannon Elizabeth Fadal played Nadia in American Pie, but her acting career didn’t stop there. She later landed roles in movies like Scary Movie and Tomcats. Today, she is married to Simon Borchert and does plenty of charitable work. She is the founder of the Shannon Elizabeth Foundation, which helps fight illegal poaching in Africa as well as increases awareness for other wildlife protections.

Where is Eugene Levy today?

Eugene Levy has appeared in more American Pie films than any of the franchise’s other actors. Outside of American Pie, Levy continues to act today. These days, he best known for his role as Johnny Rose in the hit comedy series Schitt’s Creek, which he starred in alongside his son (Dan Levy, who played David Rose) and daughter (Sarah Levy, who played Twyla Sands) from 2015-2020. He has the highest net worth of any of the American Pie actors at $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Where is Seann William Scott today?

Seann William Scott landed the role of Steve Stifler in the American Pie franchise, and like his co-stars, he has continued to act through the years. In recent years, his most notable role was that of Wesley Cole in Fox’s Lethal Weapon, which he did for three seasons; the show ended in 2019. That same year, Scott married Olivia Korenberg, though not too much is known about his personal life.

Where is Thomas Ian Nicholas today?

Thomas Ian Nicholas played Kevin Myers in American Pie, but he continued to act after leaving the franchise. He had roles in shows like Red Band Society and the 2021 film Adverse. However, Nicholas also took on a music career post-American Pie, releasing his first album back in 2008. He has released several albums since, and also created a parody of Bowling for Soup’s “1985” back in 2022, calling it “1999.

Where is Eddie Kaye Thomas today?

Eddie Kaye Thomas was known for his role as Paul Finch in the American Pie franchise. He’s acted through the years, with his longest role likely being the voice of American Dad!’s Barry Robinson, which he has done since 2005. His most recent notable role happened in 2020, when he appeared in Outmatched, a one-season series that starred Jason Biggs, which reunited him with his former co-star.

Where is Chris Klein today?

Chris Klein played Chris “Oz” Ostreicher in the American Pie franchise. He still continues to act, though he hasn’t had too many frequent notable roles. Back in 2014, he starred alongside Kaley Cuoco in the movie Authors Anonymous. Since 2020, he has portrayed Bill Townsend on the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias.